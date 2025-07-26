New Zealand vs South Africa final playing 11, toss time, live streaming

The tri-series final of the 2025 Zimbabwe T20I series will take place on Saturday, July 26, at the Harare Sports Club, as South Africa face an unbeaten New Zealand side in a highly anticipated showdown. The two finalists were confirmed last weekend after Zimbabwe’s exit, and a dress rehearsal earlier this week saw New Zealand convincingly beat South Africa.

Led by Mitchell Santner, New Zealand have been clinical, rotating players without losing form, and enter the final with four wins in four games. South Africa, under new coach Shukri Conrad, have struggled with squad depth and an unsettled batting order. Both teams are in transition, with new coaching regimes looking for their first piece of silverware. Interestingly, New Zealand coach Rob Walter was South Africa’s white-ball coach just months ago, adding a personal edge to this clash. With pride and early bragging rights at stake, expect a competitive finale in Harare.

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy

New Zealand will take on South Africa in the tri-series final on July 26 (Saturday).

When does the NZ vs SA tri-series final take place?

What is the venue of the NZ vs SA tri-series final?

Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe, will host the tri-series final between New Zealand and South Africa.

At what time will the live toss for the NZ vs SA tri-series final take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa tri-series final live toss will take place at 4 p.m. IST.

At what time will the NZ vs SA tri-series final begin?

The live match time for the New Zealand vs South Africa tri-series final is 4:30 p.m. IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the NZ vs SA tri-series final in India?