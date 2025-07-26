New Zealand vs South Africa final playing 11, toss time, live streaming

The tri-series final of the 2025 Zimbabwe T20I series will take place on Saturday, July 26, at the Harare Sports Club, as South Africa face an unbeaten New Zealand side in a highly anticipated showdown. The two finalists were confirmed last weekend after Zimbabwe’s exit, and a dress rehearsal earlier this week saw New Zealand convincingly beat South Africa.
Led by Mitchell Santner, New Zealand have been clinical, rotating players without losing form, and enter the final with four wins in four games. South Africa, under new coach Shukri Conrad, have struggled with squad depth and an unsettled batting order. Both teams are in transition, with new coaching regimes looking for their first piece of silverware. Interestingly, New Zealand coach Rob Walter was South Africa’s white-ball coach just months ago, adding a personal edge to this clash. With pride and early bragging rights at stake, expect a competitive finale in Harare.
New Zealand vs South Africa tri-series final playing 11 today
New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy
South Africa playing 11 (probable): Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka
New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head in T20s
- Total matches played: 17
- New Zealand won: 6
- South Africa won: 11
- No result: 0
Squads of both teams
New Zealand squad:
Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Adam Milne, William O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Mitchell Hay, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs
South Africa squad:
Rassie van der Dussen (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Andile Simelane, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Senuran Muthusamy, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch
New Zealand vs South Africa tri-series final live streaming and telecast details
When does the NZ vs SA tri-series final take place?
New Zealand will take on South Africa in the tri-series final on July 26 (Saturday).
What is the venue of the NZ vs SA tri-series final?
Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe, will host the tri-series final between New Zealand and South Africa.
At what time will the live toss for the NZ vs SA tri-series final take place?
The New Zealand vs South Africa tri-series final live toss will take place at 4 p.m. IST.
At what time will the NZ vs SA tri-series final begin?
The live match time for the New Zealand vs South Africa tri-series final is 4:30 p.m. IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast the NZ vs SA tri-series final in India?
The New Zealand vs South Africa tri-series final live telecast will not be available in India.
How do you watch the live streaming of today’s NZ vs SA tri-series final in India?
FanCode will provide the live streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa tri-series final.