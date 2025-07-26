Tim David scores fastest T20 century for Australia in series-clinching win

Tim David scored the fastest century for Australia in a Twenty20 international which lifted the tourists to a series-clinching six-wicket win over West Indies in the third game of a five-match series on Friday.

David and Mitchell Owen's unbroken 128-run stand guided Australia to 215-4 off 16.1 overs to seal the victory and an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

Making the most of the small dimensions at Warner Park in St. Kitts, David brought up his first international century from the final ball of the match with his sixth boundary. His blistering 102 not out, with 11 sixes, came from just 37 balls and bettered the mark of 43 balls set by current team-mate Josh Inglis against Scotland last year.

It was also the third fastest century among ICC member nations, with only India's Rohit Sharma and South Africa's David Miller bettering the mark with 35 balls, both in 2017. ALSO READ: Bumrah thrives with support; 4th Test slightly beyond India, says Trott I didn't think I would have the opportunity to score 100 for Australia, so I'm so grateful for that opportunity and and pretty stoked, David said. David's fireworks overshadowed a brilliant unbeaten century by West Indies captain Shai Hope (102 off 57 balls) which featured eight boundaries and six sixes to lead West Indies to 214-4 off its 20 overs.

Hope combined with opening partner Brandon King to put on 125 runs in 11.4 overs as the hosts made a rapid-fire start after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. King made a spritely 62 off 36 balls before holing out to Sean Abbott off Mitchell Owen. The skipper raised his deserved ton in the 19th over with a single off his 55th ball to join Chris Gayle as the only West Indies male player with centuries in all formats. Brief cameos from Shimron Hetmyer (9), Rovman Powell (9), Sherfane Rutherford (12) supported Hope's solo assault on Australia's bowlers and lifted the hosts past 200.

David's blasts Australia out of trouble Australia's chase started haphazardly with Glenn Maxwell opening again with skipper Mitch Marsh run out for 20 going for a tight single. Inglis (15) was next to go failing to get enough distance on his strike into the stiff breeze and was caught at deep square leg off Romario Shepherd (2-39), who was in the team for the retired Andre Russell. ALSO READ: New Zealand vs South Africa final playing 11, toss time, live streaming Marsh (22) was caught behind off Jason Holder two overs later and when Cameron Green (11) fell the same way to be Shepherd's second wicket the tourists were at 87-4 and rocking.

Enter Tim David who brought his destructive power game to smash the West Indies bowlers to all corners of the small ground, and indeed often outside of Warner Park, as the target was whittled down in rapid time. David raised his fifty off 16 balls, also an Australian record, and he only slowed down slightly in the next fifty as he teased the West Indies bowlers into his wide hitting arc. The Australian should have been stopped at 90 but King dropped a simple catch at deep mid-wicket off Shepherd to cruel any late chance the hosts may have had.

David was well-complemented by his fellow Tasmanian Owen (36 off 16) who continued his bright start to his international career as the pair's 128-run stand off 48 balls sealed the win. I honestly don't think we had enough runs on the board on a pitch like that, you need to understand the dimensions of the ground, Hope said. It's very difficult to defend a score of 200 at St. Kitts with that surface." Australia had a three-wicket win to open the series on Sunday, while Inglis and Green led Australia to an eight-wicket victory in Wednesday's second match, spoiling Russell's last game for West Indies.