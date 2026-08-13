England scraps midnight curfew on men's cricket team under skipper Joe Root

The midnight curfew imposed on the England men's cricket team has been scrapped under newly appointed captain Joe Root.

The restriction was put in place by England managing director Rob Key after controversial late-night incidents on the winter tours of New Zealand and Australia.

Former test captain Ben Stokes was out past the curfew following a match against New Zealand in June, leading to his temporary suspension and then sudden retirement from test cricket - a chain of events that has sparked the return of Root for a second spell as skipper.

The latest new era for English cricket begins next week with a three-match test series against Pakistan, and Root told the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast: "There's not going to be a curfew.