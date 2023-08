Not Bumrah or Jadeja: The highest Indian ODI wicket-taker since 2019 WC is?

With the ODI World Cup approaching, India are searching for the right combination in both batting and bowling departments. However, it would be surprising to know that not Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja or Jasprit Bumrah, but Shardul Thakur is the leading wicket-taker in the fifty-over format for the men in blue since the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup.

Shardul took 52 wickets in 33 matches played since the completion of the 2019 ODI World Cup until India’s last series against West Indies concluded on Tuesday, August 01, 2023.

Will Shardul Thakur find a place in India's World Cup squad?

However, it might be difficult for India’s highest wicket-taker to find a place in India's World Cup squad first, then the playing 11 when India play the World Cup with a full-strength side.

With Siraj, Bumrah and Shami being the lead pacers and Hardik Pandya the fourth fast bowling option, there is only a place for Thakur in the bowling line-up if Hardik plays in the World Cup as a specialist batter. The two spinners in the side would be Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

India’s top five wicket-taker in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup

Apart from Thakur, no other Indian bowler has crossed the 50-wicket mark, although Kuldeep is very close to it. Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami complete the list of India’s top-five wicket-takers since the ODI World Cup 2019.



Player Span Mat Inns Wkts BBI Econ 4 wickets 5 wickets S Lamichhane (NEPAL) 2020-2023 43 42 96 6/11 4.28 6 3 Bilal Khan (OMA) 2019-2023 44 44 95 5/31 5.06 4 4 AS Joseph (WI) 2019-2023 47 47 80 4/32 4.95 3 0 SN Netravalkar (USA) 2019-2023 47 46 72 5/32 3.98 1 2 Karan KC (NEPAL) 2020-2023 41 41 68 5/33 5.26 5 3 MRJ Watt (SCOT) 2019-2023 41 40 66 5/33 3.89 3 1 A Zampa (AUS) 2020-2023 31 31 66 5/35 4.99 6 1 Zahoor Khan (UAE) 2019-2023 44 44 61 4/39 4.83 2 0 Junaid Siddique (UAE) 2019-2023 43 42 60 4/23 5.01 1 0 R Trumpelmann (NAM) 2021-2023 34 34 60 5/30 4.73 2 2 PWH de Silva (SL) 2019-2023 39 38 58 6/24 4.84 1 3 AJ Hosein (WI) 2021-2023 38 38 57 4/39 4.84 1 0 BM Scholtz (NAM) 2019-2023 40 40 56 5/22 3.41 1 1 Zeeshan Maqsood (OMA) 2019-2023 41 41 54 4/15 4.29 4 0 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) 2019-2023 42 40 53 4/25 4.86 4 0 SN Thakur (IND) 2019-2023 33 33 52 4/37 6.18 2 0

Source: Espncricinfo