England vs India head-to-head, series result, IND-ENG Test cricket history

IND vs ENG cricket rivalry began in 1932, when India played its first-ever Test match at Lord's. Led by C.K. Nayudu, India faced an experienced England side captained by Douglas Jardine.

Shashwat Nishant
Jun 20 2025
The much-anticipated 1st Test between India and England kicks off on June 20, 2025, at Headingley, where every blade of grass seems to whisper cricket history. As both teams look to begin the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle on a high, let’s dive into the numbers that define this iconic Test rivalry.
 
India vs England Head-to-Head record (Overall) 
India and England have clashed in 136 Test matches to date since 1932. England maintain a historical edge, but the gap has been narrowing, especially in recent years.
 
Team Matches Won
Total Matches 136
England Wins 51
India Wins 35
Drawn 50
 
Despite the early dominance of England, the last decade has seen India significantly improve their Test performances both home and away.
 
Recent dominance by India 
India has won 4 of the last 5 Tests against England, showcasing their growing confidence in this historic rivalry. 
India vs England Last 5 Tests
Match Result Winner Venues
India won by innings and 64 runs India Dharamsala
India won by 5 wickets India Ranchi
India won by 434 runs India Rajkot
India won by 106 runs India Vishakhapatnam
England won by 28 runs England Hyderabad
   
India's Struggles in England 
Winning a Test series in England remains India’s Achilles heel. The last time they conquered English soil in a series was back in 2007. Since then, despite coming close, most notably in 2022, they’ve struggled to finish the job. In 2022, India were leading the series but couldn’t seal it in the rescheduled final Test (in Manchester), adding to the heartbreak.
 
As the 2025 series begins, both teams bring a mix of youth and experience. For India, it’s about unfinished business and rewriting history in England. For England, it’s about defending home turf and reasserting dominance. One thing’s certain: the tea will be hot, and the contest even hotter.  IND vs ENG head-to-head stats in England (Tests)     
IND vs ENG Head-to-Head in Tests in England
Team Matches Played Wins Losses Draws
India 67 9 36 22
       IND vs ENG head-to-head stats in India (Tests) 
IND vs ENG Head-to-Head in Tests in India
Team Matches Won
Total Matches 68
England Wins 14
India Wins 22
Drawn 32
    India vs England Test history 
The Test cricket rivalry between India and England is among the oldest and most iconic in the sport. It began on June 25, 1932, when India played its first-ever Test match at Lord’s. Led by C.K. Nayudu, India faced an experienced England side captained by Douglas Jardine. England won that historic Test by 158 runs, but it marked the beginning of a rich cricketing legacy between the two nations.
 
For decades, England dominated the rivalry, particularly at home, but India gradually found its footing. A turning point came in 1971 when India, under Ajit Wadekar, clinched its first-ever series win in England, a feat anchored by the brilliance of Sunil Gavaskar and the spin of Bhagwat Chandrasekhar.
 
To commemorate 75 years of India’s first tour of England, the Pataudi Trophy was introduced in 2007. It was named in honour of Mansur Ali Khan "Tiger" Pataudi, India’s youngest Test captain, and his father Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, the only cricketer to have played Tests for both England and India. The trophy has since been awarded to the winner of India-England Test series played in England.
 
With over 135 Tests played, this rivalry remains a cornerstone of international cricket, steeped in history, prestige, and fierce competition.
  India vs England Test series result in England 
India vs England Test Series Results in England
Series/Tournament Season Winner Margin
India in England Test Match 1932 England 1-0 (1)
India in England Test Series 1936 England 2-0 (3)
India in England Test Series 1946 England 1-0 (3)
India in England Test Series 1952 England 3-0 (4)
India in England Test Series 1959 England 5-0 (5)
India in England Test Series 1967 England 3-0 (3)
India in England Test Series 1971 India 1-0 (3)
India in England Test Series 1974 England 3-0 (3)
India in England Test Series 1979 England 1-0 (4)
India in England Test Series 1982 England 1-0 (3)
India in England Test Series 1986 India 2-0 (3)
India in England Test Series 1990 England 1-0 (3)
India in England Test Series 1996 England 1-0 (3)
India in England Test Series 2002 Drawn 1-1 (4)
Pataudi Trophy (India in England) 2007 India 1-0 (3)
Pataudi Trophy (India in England) 2011 England 4-0 (4)
Pataudi Trophy (India in England) 2014 England 3-1 (5)
Pataudi Trophy (India in England) 2018 England 4-1 (5)
Pataudi Trophy (India in England) 2021–2022 Drawn 2-2 (5)
  India vs England Test series result in India 
India vs England Test Series Results in India
Series/Tournament Season Winner Margin
England in India Test Series 1933/34 England 2-0 (3)
England in India Test Series 1951/52 Drawn 1-1 (5)
England in India Test Series 1961/62 India 2-0 (5)
England in India Test Series 1963/64 Drawn 0-0 (5)
England in India Test Series 1972/73 India 2-1 (5)
England in India Test Series 1976/77 England 3-1 (5)
Golden Jubilee Test (England in India) 1979/80 England
England in India Test Series 1981/82 India 1-0 (6)
England in India Test Series 1984/85 England 2-1 (5)
England in India Test Series 1992/93 India 3-0 (3)
England in India Test Series 2001/02 India 1-0 (3)
England in India Test Series 2005/06 Drawn 1-1 (3)
England in India Test Series 2008/09 India 1-0 (2)
England in India Test Series 2012/13 England 2-1 (4)
England in India Test Series 2016/17 India 4-0 (5)
Anthony de Mello Trophy (England in India) 2020/21 India 3-1 (4)
Anthony de Mello Trophy (England in India) 2023/24 India 4-1 (5)
  India vs England Head-to-Head stats in ODIs  India and England have competed in 110 One Day Internationals (ODIs). Of these encounters, India has emerged victorious in 61 matches, while England has won 44 times. Additionally, 3 games ended with no result, and 2 matches concluded in a tie. 
IND vs ENG in ODIs
Team Matches Won
Total Matches 110
England Wins 44
India Wins 61
Drawn 2
No result 3
  India vs England Head-to-Head stats in T20Is  India and England have played each other in 29 T20 matches. Out of these, India has secured 17 wins, while England has emerged victorious in 12 games. 
IND vs ENG in T20Is
Team Matches Won
Total Matches 29
England Wins 12
India Wins 17
Drawn 0
No result 0
 

First Published: Jun 20 2025

