England vs India head-to-head, series result, IND-ENG Test cricket history

|Team
|Matches Won
|Total Matches
|136
|England Wins
|51
|India Wins
|35
|Drawn
|50
|India vs England Last 5 Tests
|Match Result
|Winner
|Venues
|India won by innings and 64 runs
|India
|Dharamsala
|India won by 5 wickets
|India
|Ranchi
|India won by 434 runs
|India
|Rajkot
|India won by 106 runs
|India
|Vishakhapatnam
|England won by 28 runs
|England
|Hyderabad
|IND vs ENG Head-to-Head in Tests in England
|Team
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Losses
|Draws
|India
|67
|9
|36
|22
|IND vs ENG Head-to-Head in Tests in India
|Team
|Matches Won
|Total Matches
|68
|England Wins
|14
|India Wins
|22
|Drawn
|32
|India vs England Test Series Results in England
|Series/Tournament
|Season
|Winner
|Margin
|India in England Test Match
|1932
|England
|1-0 (1)
|India in England Test Series
|1936
|England
|2-0 (3)
|India in England Test Series
|1946
|England
|1-0 (3)
|India in England Test Series
|1952
|England
|3-0 (4)
|India in England Test Series
|1959
|England
|5-0 (5)
|India in England Test Series
|1967
|England
|3-0 (3)
|India in England Test Series
|1971
|India
|1-0 (3)
|India in England Test Series
|1974
|England
|3-0 (3)
|India in England Test Series
|1979
|England
|1-0 (4)
|India in England Test Series
|1982
|England
|1-0 (3)
|India in England Test Series
|1986
|India
|2-0 (3)
|India in England Test Series
|1990
|England
|1-0 (3)
|India in England Test Series
|1996
|England
|1-0 (3)
|India in England Test Series
|2002
|Drawn
|1-1 (4)
|Pataudi Trophy (India in England)
|2007
|India
|1-0 (3)
|Pataudi Trophy (India in England)
|2011
|England
|4-0 (4)
|Pataudi Trophy (India in England)
|2014
|England
|3-1 (5)
|Pataudi Trophy (India in England)
|2018
|England
|4-1 (5)
|Pataudi Trophy (India in England)
|2021–2022
|Drawn
|2-2 (5)
|India vs England Test Series Results in India
|Series/Tournament
|Season
|Winner
|Margin
|England in India Test Series
|1933/34
|England
|2-0 (3)
|England in India Test Series
|1951/52
|Drawn
|1-1 (5)
|England in India Test Series
|1961/62
|India
|2-0 (5)
|England in India Test Series
|1963/64
|Drawn
|0-0 (5)
|England in India Test Series
|1972/73
|India
|2-1 (5)
|England in India Test Series
|1976/77
|England
|3-1 (5)
|Golden Jubilee Test (England in India)
|1979/80
|England
|–
|England in India Test Series
|1981/82
|India
|1-0 (6)
|England in India Test Series
|1984/85
|England
|2-1 (5)
|England in India Test Series
|1992/93
|India
|3-0 (3)
|England in India Test Series
|2001/02
|India
|1-0 (3)
|England in India Test Series
|2005/06
|Drawn
|1-1 (3)
|England in India Test Series
|2008/09
|India
|1-0 (2)
|England in India Test Series
|2012/13
|England
|2-1 (4)
|England in India Test Series
|2016/17
|India
|4-0 (5)
|Anthony de Mello Trophy (England in India)
|2020/21
|India
|3-1 (4)
|Anthony de Mello Trophy (England in India)
|2023/24
|India
|4-1 (5)
|IND vs ENG in ODIs
|Team
|Matches Won
|Total Matches
|110
|England Wins
|44
|India Wins
|61
|Drawn
|2
|No result
|3
|IND vs ENG in T20Is
|Team
|Matches Won
|Total Matches
|29
|England Wins
|12
|India Wins
|17
|Drawn
|0
|No result
|0
