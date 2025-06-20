England vs India head-to-head, series result, IND-ENG Test cricket history

The much-anticipated 1st Test between India and England kicks off on June 20, 2025, at Headingley, where every blade of grass seems to whisper cricket history. As both teams look to begin the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle on a high, let’s dive into the numbers that define this iconic Test rivalry.

India vs England Head-to-Head record (Overall)

India and England have clashed in 136 Test matches to date since 1932. England maintain a historical edge, but the gap has been narrowing, especially in recent years.

Team Matches Won Total Matches 136 England Wins 51 India Wins 35 Drawn 50

Despite the early dominance of England, the last decade has seen India significantly improve their Test performances both home and away. Recent dominance by India India vs England Last 5 Tests Match Result Winner Venues India won by innings and 64 runs India Dharamsala India won by 5 wickets India Ranchi India won by 434 runs India Rajkot India won by 106 runs India Vishakhapatnam England won by 28 runs England Hyderabad India's Struggles in England Winning a Test series in England remains India’s Achilles heel. The last time they conquered English soil in a series was back in 2007. Since then, despite coming close, most notably in 2022, they’ve struggled to finish the job. In 2022, India were leading the series but couldn’t seal it in the rescheduled final Test (in Manchester), adding to the heartbreak. India has won 4 of the last 5 Tests against England, showcasing their growing confidence in this historic rivalry.

IND vs ENG head-to-head stats in England (Tests) IND vs ENG Head-to-Head in Tests in England Team Matches Played Wins Losses Draws India 67 9 36 22 IND vs ENG head-to-head stats in India (Tests) IND vs ENG Head-to-Head in Tests in India Team Matches Won Total Matches 68 England Wins 14 India Wins 22 Drawn 32 India vs England Test history The Test cricket rivalry between India and England is among the oldest and most iconic in the sport. It began on June 25, 1932, when India played its first-ever Test match at Lord’s. Led by C.K. Nayudu, India faced an experienced England side captained by Douglas Jardine. England won that historic Test by 158 runs, but it marked the beginning of a rich cricketing legacy between the two nations. As the 2025 series begins, both teams bring a mix of youth and experience. For India, it’s about unfinished business and rewriting history in England. For England, it’s about defending home turf and reasserting dominance. One thing’s certain: the tea will be hot, and the contest even hotter.

For decades, England dominated the rivalry, particularly at home, but India gradually found its footing. A turning point came in 1971 when India, under Ajit Wadekar, clinched its first-ever series win in England, a feat anchored by the brilliance of Sunil Gavaskar and the spin of Bhagwat Chandrasekhar. To commemorate 75 years of India’s first tour of England, the Pataudi Trophy was introduced in 2007. It was named in honour of Mansur Ali Khan "Tiger" Pataudi, India’s youngest Test captain, and his father Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, the only cricketer to have played Tests for both England and India. The trophy has since been awarded to the winner of India-England Test series played in England.