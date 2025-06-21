Home / Cricket / News / India came here with nothing to lose: Manjrekar lauds Indian players

India came here with nothing to lose: Manjrekar lauds Indian players

On Match Centre Live via Jio Hotstar (formerly JioCinema), experts Sanjay Manjrekar and Stuart Broad praised India's composure, Gill's captaincy, and technique.

Team India
Team India
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 11:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Day 1 of the first Test between India and England ended with India firmly in the driver's seat, bolstered by strong performances from Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant.  On Match Centre Live via Jio Hotstar (formerly JioCinema), experts Sanjay Manjrekar and Stuart Broad praised India’s composure, Gill’s captaincy and technique, and dissected England’s missed chances and bowling plan.
 
Sanjay Manjrekar on India’s Day 1 performance
 
Reflecting on India’s position, Manjrekar said:
 
“India came here with nothing to lose and a lot to gain, and you saw that today. Gill notched his first major Test century overseas. Jaiswal proved his class isn’t just confined to home pitches, he thrives in England too. KL Rahul was steady, and Pant seems to be regaining his touch. That’s a clutch of positives.” 
 
He also applauded Gill’s captaincy and technical advances at the crease:
 
“I initially doubted Gill’s elevation, thinking Jasprit Bumrah was a more obvious choice. But temperamentally he’s remained calm, without letting captaincy affect his batting. He’s addressed key technical flaws that previously stopped him from scoring big away from home. The conditions and bowling weren’t overly challenging, but his refined technique and mental strength were clear highlights.”
 
Stuart Broad on England’s bowling and India’s batting dominance 
Broad reflected on England’s day, noting missed opportunities and India’s control:
 
“England would have hoped for five or six wickets today to gain the upper hand. The pitch held up well, and India controlled the tempo excellently. Yes, two wickets before lunch offered England a glimmer of hope, but post-break, Jaiswal and Gill parried every threat. For a young team, their poise and judgment were outstanding. If India reaches 550 or higher, England could be in deep trouble.” 
 
Broad also analyzed England’s strategy and India’s response:
 
“England bowled fuller lengths, as Headingley often rewards that with swing and slip opportunities. But India’s batters read it beautifully, driving late and picking the bowlers up in the air. That doesn’t point to poor bowling so much as outstanding batting. The Indian lineup judged conditions better than expected. England must break this partnership early tomorrow, getting that second new ball in play is crucial. But all in all, India stamped authority today. A thrilling start to the series, a joy to watch.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 1st Test: Batters power India to 331/3 against ENG at stumps on day 1

Not Rohit, nor Ganguly: Shubman Gill hits century on Test captaincy debut

ENG vs IND: Jaiswal shines in England, hits 5th Test century for India

Why India awarded five penalty runs? What is obstructing the field rule?

MLC 2025: Texas vs San Francisco playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Topics :India vs EnglandEngland cricket teamIndia cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story