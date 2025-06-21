India came here with nothing to lose: Manjrekar lauds Indian players

Day 1 of the first Test between India and England ended with India firmly in the driver's seat, bolstered by strong performances from Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant. On Match Centre Live via Jio Hotstar (formerly JioCinema), experts Sanjay Manjrekar and Stuart Broad praised India’s composure, Gill’s captaincy and technique, and dissected England’s missed chances and bowling plan.

Sanjay Manjrekar on India’s Day 1 performance

Reflecting on India’s position, Manjrekar said:

ALSO READ: Mark Wood in a race against time to get fit for ENG vs IND final Test “India came here with nothing to lose and a lot to gain, and you saw that today. Gill notched his first major Test century overseas. Jaiswal proved his class isn’t just confined to home pitches, he thrives in England too. KL Rahul was steady, and Pant seems to be regaining his touch. That’s a clutch of positives.”

He also applauded Gill’s captaincy and technical advances at the crease: “I initially doubted Gill’s elevation, thinking Jasprit Bumrah was a more obvious choice. But temperamentally he’s remained calm, without letting captaincy affect his batting. He’s addressed key technical flaws that previously stopped him from scoring big away from home. The conditions and bowling weren’t overly challenging, but his refined technique and mental strength were clear highlights.” Stuart Broad on England’s bowling and India’s batting dominance Broad reflected on England’s day, noting missed opportunities and India’s control: ALSO READ: ENG vs IND: Vaughan slams Ben Stokes for Headingley toss decision “England would have hoped for five or six wickets today to gain the upper hand. The pitch held up well, and India controlled the tempo excellently. Yes, two wickets before lunch offered England a glimmer of hope, but post-break, Jaiswal and Gill parried every threat. For a young team, their poise and judgment were outstanding. If India reaches 550 or higher, England could be in deep trouble.”