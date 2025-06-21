Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: Disciplined and fearless - Manjrekar lauds Jaiswal's maturity

ENG vs IND: Disciplined and fearless - Manjrekar lauds Jaiswal's maturity

Manjrekar called Jaiswal a "very organised modern-day player," and said his solid knock was in line with the expectations he has set with past performances.

Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photo: BCCI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 8:47 AM IST
India’s opening session in the first Test against England witnessed a blend of promise and setbacks, with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s disciplined approach drawing praise from former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. Speaking on JioHotstar, Manjrekar called Jaiswal a “very organised modern-day player,” and said his solid knock was in line with the expectations he has set with past performances.
 
“This doesn’t surprise me,” Manjrekar said. “He was India’s best batter on the Australia tour, and the only one to show consistency. His defensive game—playing close to the body, getting deep in the crease, and handling anything pitched up, especially from someone like Mitchell Starc—was outstanding. Once he’s in, you’ll see the big strokes come out too. He’s got that Test match foundation and modern flair.” 
 
Manjrekar also highlighted that Jaiswal’s style typifies the new generation of Indian batters. “Among the top seven, you’re going to see more players like him—compact, disciplined, and fearless. Sai Sudharsan would have shown the same had he not been dismissed early,” he added.
 
Dasgupta: ‘Unlucky break for Sudharsan, KL caught in two minds’
 
Sharing insights into the dismissals of KL Rahul and debutant Sai Sudharsan, fellow JioStar expert Deep Dasgupta pointed to the fine margins of Test cricket. “KL Rahul looked sublime while driving and defending. But the ball he got out to—he didn’t commit fully. It was a slash, maybe half-hearted, as the ball began to swing late. He looked a touch indecisive.”
 
On Sudharsan’s brief outing, Dasgupta was sympathetic. “You’ve got to feel for the young man. The England bowlers and think-tank got their plan spot on. They identified his trigger movement early and set a leg-slip and leg gully right away. It was clever, calculated, and shows their homework.”
 
Stokes’ field placements win admiration
 
Both experts credited England captain Ben Stokes for his innovative field settings and tactical nous. Manjrekar particularly applauded the aggressive and unconventional setup used to target Sudharsan. “It’s fascinating how England spotted a vulnerability in Sai that most of us hadn’t. Ben Stokes didn’t hesitate—two leg slips, an odd square-leg fielder right behind the umpire. It was bold.”
 
He added, “This is what makes this series thrilling. Stokes gives England a competitive edge. Just having him as captain boosts their chances of winning by 20 per cent. He’s a game-changer not just with bat or ball, but also with his leadership.”    India vs England 1st Test Day 1 video highlights 

Topics :India cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipIndia vs EnglandTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

