Home / Cricket / News / Mark Wood in a race against time to get fit for ENG vs IND final Test

Mark Wood in a race against time to get fit for ENG vs IND final Test

Known for his express pace and ability to generate bounce, Wood's potential return would be a significant boost for England, especially if the series reaches a decisive point heading into the 5th Test

Mark Wood
Mark Wood
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
England pace bowler Mark Wood is optimistic about making a comeback in time for the fifth and final Test against India, scheduled to take place at The Oval starting July 31. The 35-year-old is currently undergoing rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on his left knee earlier this year.
 
Wood suffered a medial ligament injury during the ICC Champions Trophy and had to go under the knife in March. At the time, doctors estimated a recovery period of around four months. Despite the initial timeline, Wood is hopeful he will be fit to take part in the closing match of the ongoing series. 
  Mark Wood provides fitness update  
Providing an update on his progress, Wood told BBC Test Match Special, "Rehab is going pretty well. I’ve just started bowling again, although very lightly, so I’m officially on the road to recovery now." He added that his focus remains on featuring in the last Test, acknowledging that any appearance before that would likely be premature.
 
“I’m still aiming to play a role in this series. That’s why I’m keeping a close eye on the matches—to understand the players I could be facing. Realistically, I’m targeting the final Test. It might not happen, but right now, that’s where my focus is,” he said. 
 
Wood admitted that the rehabilitation process had a slow start, which limited his early activity. However, things are now beginning to pick up, and he’s gradually building up his bowling workload. “The initial weeks were tough, as I couldn’t do much. But things are starting to speed up. I’ve started some bowling and hopefully it won’t be too long before I’m fully fit.”
 
Known for his express pace and ability to generate bounce, Wood’s potential return would be a significant boost for England, especially if the series reaches a decisive point heading into the final Test. While he remains cautious about rushing the process, the fast bowler is clearly determined to contribute before the series concludes.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Not Rohit, nor Ganguly: Shubman Gill hits century on Test captaincy debut

ENG vs IND: Jaiswal shines in England, hits 5th Test century for India

Why India awarded five penalty runs? What is obstructing the field rule?

MLC 2025: Texas vs San Francisco playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Who tops the run charts in the India vs England Test series since 1932?

Topics :India vs EnglandEngland cricket teamIndia cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story