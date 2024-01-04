Explained: ICC changes stumping review, concussion substitute rules





The International Cricket Council (ICC) brought up a crucial change in the playing conditions during a cricket match. In case a stumping call goes to the third umpire review, then the third umpire will only assess the side-on replays for stumping without considering the caught-behind scenario during the Decision Review System (DRS) referrals.

The modification has come into effect on December 12, 2023.

If a team wants to refer the caught-behind call in the stumping process, it must now separately exercise a DRS option for the caught-behind appeal.



Why ICC has to amend the stumping rules

The teams have been using the earlier rule in order to check the caught behind as well. In the series against India early last year, Australian wicketkeeper, Alex Carey widely used review for caught-behind after a stumping without exhausting the team's DRS option.





Now, the appeal for stumping will only display images from the side-on camera and the umpires will only consider them as they will not inspect for a snick.

"The change confines a stumping review to only check for stumped, therefore preventing the fielding team a free review for other modes of dismissal (i.e, caught behind) without choosing a player review," read ICC's new amendment.

New concussion substitute rule

The ICC has also brought in more clarity in concussion replacement rule. Now, the substitute player will not be permitted to bowl if the replaced player was suspended from bowling at the time of the concussion.

Similarly, the global governing body also has limited to four minutes the time set for on field injury assessment and treatment.