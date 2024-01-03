IND vs SA 2nd Test: India join Pakistan, create unwanted record in Newlands

Meanwhile, India became only the second team after neighbours Bangladesh to record six ducks in an innings more than once. Bangladesh have had six ducks in an innings thrice, while this was the second instance for India.
RECORD: When India lost six wickets without scoring a single run
|Team
|Score
|Ducks
|Inns
|Result
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|Pakistan
|128
|6
|1
|drawn
|v West Indies
|Karachi
|22 Dec 1980
|South Africa
|105
|6
|4
|lost
|v India
|Ahmedabad
|20 Nov 1996
|Bangladesh
|87
|6
|3
|lost
|v West Indies
|Dhaka
|8 Dec 2002
|India
|152
|6
|1
|lost
|v England
|Manchester
|7 Aug 2014
|New Zealand
|90
|6
|2
|lost
|v Pakistan
|Dubai (DSC)
|24 Nov 2018
|Bangladesh
|365
|6
|1
|lost
|v Sri Lanka
|Mirpur
|23 May 2022
|Bangladesh
|103
|6
|1
|lost
|v West Indies
|North Sound
|16 Jun 2022
|India
|153
|6
|2
|underway
|v South Africa
|Cape Town
|3 Jan 2024
|Australia
|80
|5
|1
|lost
|v England
|The Oval
|13 Aug 1888