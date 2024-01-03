IND vs SA 2nd Test: India join Pakistan, create unwanted record in Newlands





India equalled Pakistan





Meanwhile, India became only the second team after neighbours Bangladesh to record six ducks in an innings more than once. Bangladesh have had six ducks in an innings thrice, while this was the second instance for India.



RECORD: When India lost six wickets without scoring a single run Thanks to this dramatic turn of events in Cape Town, India joined Pakistan in the club of teams with the most ducks in the first innings of a Test match. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna went back to pavilion without scoring a run in India vs South Africa 2nd Test Meanwhile, India became only the second team after neighbours Bangladesh to record six ducks in an innings more than once. Bangladesh have had six ducks in an innings thrice, while this was the second instance for India. Indian score read 153/4 when Lungi Ngidi replaced Marco Jasnen in the South African attack in the third session of Day 1 of the New Year’s Test between the two teams at Newlands, Capetown. But few people would have thought that this over would trigger a world record on Wednesday, January 03, 2024. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Ngidi bowled a triple-wicket maiden, taking the wickets of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. In the next over, Kagiso Rabada has the better of Virat Kohli. Mohammed Siraj was then run-out and it followed with the wicket of Prasidh Krishna. Mukesh Kumar was left stranded at the other India as India went from 153/4 to 153 all-out in a span of just 11 balls.

This was the first instance of such an occurrence in the form of international cricket where one team lost its last six wickets without adding even a single run on the board.