Ashes: Anderson reveals best photo with Broad, denies own retirement talks

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have played together for 138 Tests. Anderson wants to give a great sned-off to his mate in his last Test

Stuart Broad wioth James Anderson durinmg his last Test at The Oval. Photo: England Cricket

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been the best bowling pair in Tests, claiming 1037 wickets together in 138 Tests played since the latter’s debut in 2007. The pairing will no longer play together as Broad would hang up his boots after the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval in London 

There were rumours of Anderson’s retirement who celebrated his 41st birthday on the fourth day of the Oval Test, but Broad has retired. Anderson feels that whatever the two have achieved has been because of the constant support of each other. 

“We have loved playing together. I think neither of us could have achieved what we have without the other,” said the right-arm pacer to Sky Sports before the start of  Day 5 of the fifth Test.  

Anderson revealed his best photo with Broad

While Broad was walking out to Australia’s guard of honour, he side-hugged Anderson and they both put their hands around each other’s back. It became an iconic photo and was the talk of the town on social media. Anderson also echoed people’s sentiments saying, “Last night when we saw that picture, we both said that if we could put one photo of our careers in our houses, it would be that one.”

Broad’s announcement was a shocker for Anderson

Anderson, who has 690 Test wickets to his name, said he was shocked to see Broad announce his retirement. "I mean I was a little bit shocked when he told me. But I have always respected his decision and he was pretty clear on what he wants to do," said the Burnley-born cricketer. 

The legendary English pacer, who is also the highest wicket-taker for the country in Tests, hid no emotions, saying that he was proud to be alongside his long-time mate Broad to witness his last innings. 

“Yesterday morning (Day 4) (it) was pretty special getting to walk out with him on the pitch and watching him play his last ball in Trest cricket and hit a six (smiles with pride),” said the Lancashire cricketer. 

Anderson denies any pressure on him to retire

Having picked up only two wickets in the four matches in the series so far, Anderson has made it very hard for himself to be considered for England’s further assignments. He feels it has been a disappointing series for him, but denied any rumours of his retirement. 

“Not at all (considering retirement after Broad’s announcement). If anything, it has rather made me even more firm that I want to keep going. Look, I have had a disappointing series by my standards. I have not had the kind of wickets I would have liked to,” said the man with the most Test wickets among fast bowlers in the game's history. 

“My body is fine, my skills are fine. I think I am bowling pretty well. With the break that we have got after this series, I wanna go away a bit. In my head, I think I need to keep working to get where I want to be. Having that hunger and desire to go through that, I think that makes me keep going,” he added. 

England would next play a Test when they tour India in early 2024. Until then, Anderson would have six months to decide what he wants to do. 

England will give their all to win the Test

Anderson said that England would give it their all to win the Test and give a great send-off to Broad. They have started on the right track by picking up two wickets early courtesy of Chris Woakes. 

“It’s one last big push. We will give everything in the field and not leave anything at all. If they play well, fair enough, we take out hats off to them,” said Anderson. 

