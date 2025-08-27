Former Australia captain Michael Clarke undergoes skin cancer surgery

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has revealed he has once again undergone surgery to remove skin cancer, this time from his nose. The 44-year-old, who has faced multiple battles with the disease since first being diagnosed in 2006, took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 27) to share a candid update, stressing the importance of prevention and early detection.

Posting a photograph after the procedure, Clarke wrote: “Skin cancer is real! Especially in ????????. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key. So grateful that @drbishsoliman_ got it early .”

A long-running battle ALSO READ: Ashwin stuns fans with IPL retirement, opens door to overseas leagues This latest surgery adds to Clarke’s long struggle with the illness. First diagnosed in 2006, the former skipper has since had around a dozen cancer spots removed. In 2019, he was diagnosed with three non-melanoma lesions. In recent years, he has undergone surgeries for basal cell carcinoma on his chest, as well as further removals on his forehead and face. Clarke has consistently used his public platform to raise awareness. Speaking earlier, he said: “Another day, another skin cancer cut out of my face... youngsters out there, make sure you are doing all the right things to protect yourself from the sun.”

Why it matters Australia has the highest incidence of skin cancer globally, with medical data showing that two in three Australians will be diagnosed with some form of the disease by the age of 70. Clarke has become one of the most visible figures in sport to highlight the risks of excessive sun exposure and the importance of skin checks. Reflecting on his personal motivation, Clarke once told the Daily Mail: “I am a dad ... I don’t want to go anywhere. The most important thing in the world is making sure I help my daughter Kelsey Lee and set a good example for her. To me, making sure I put on sunscreen so she sees it is just as important as getting her to do it.”