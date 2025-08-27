Home / Cricket / News / Former Australia captain Michael Clarke undergoes skin cancer surgery

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke undergoes skin cancer surgery

Ex-Australia captain Michael Clarke reveals another skin cancer surgery. The World Cup winner urges vigilance, sun protection, and regular skin checks.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has revealed he has once again undergone surgery to remove skin cancer, this time from his nose. The 44-year-old, who has faced multiple battles with the disease since first being diagnosed in 2006, took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 27) to share a candid update, stressing the importance of prevention and early detection.
 
Posting a photograph after the procedure, Clarke wrote: “Skin cancer is real! Especially in ????????. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key. So grateful that @drbishsoliman_ got it early .”
   
A long-running battle
 
This latest surgery adds to Clarke’s long struggle with the illness. First diagnosed in 2006, the former skipper has since had around a dozen cancer spots removed. In 2019, he was diagnosed with three non-melanoma lesions. In recent years, he has undergone surgeries for basal cell carcinoma on his chest, as well as further removals on his forehead and face. 
 
Clarke has consistently used his public platform to raise awareness. Speaking earlier, he said: “Another day, another skin cancer cut out of my face... youngsters out there, make sure you are doing all the right things to protect yourself from the sun.”
 
Why it matters
 
Australia has the highest incidence of skin cancer globally, with medical data showing that two in three Australians will be diagnosed with some form of the disease by the age of 70. Clarke has become one of the most visible figures in sport to highlight the risks of excessive sun exposure and the importance of skin checks.
 
Reflecting on his personal motivation, Clarke once told the Daily Mail: “I am a dad ... I don’t want to go anywhere. The most important thing in the world is making sure I help my daughter Kelsey Lee and set a good example for her. To me, making sure I put on sunscreen so she sees it is just as important as getting her to do it.”
 
Clarke’s cricketing legacy
 
Nicknamed ‘Pup’, Clarke retired from international cricket in 2015 after leading Australia to World Cup glory that same year. His career spanned 12 years, beginning in 2003. In 115 Tests, he scored 8,643 runs with 28 centuries, while in 245 ODIs he amassed 7,981 runs. He also represented Australia in 34 T20Is. 
Michael Clarke batting in international career
Format Matches Innings Runs Balls faced Highest score Average Strike Rate Not out Fours Sixes Fifties Hundreds Double hundreds
Test 115 198 8643 15456 329 48.83 55.93 21 977 39 27 28 4
ODI 245 223 7981 10104 130 44.59 78.99 44 665 53 58 8 0
T20 34 28 488 473 67 21.22 103.18 5 28 10 1 0 0
IPL 6 6 98 94 41 16.33 104.26 0 12 0 0 0 0
 
Michael Clarke bowling stats in international career
  M Inn B Runs Wkts Avg Econ SR BBI BBM 5w 10w
Test 115 65 2435 1184 31 38.19 2.92 78.55 06/09/25 06/09 2 0
ODI 245 106 2585 2146 57 37.65 4.98 45.35 5/35 5/35 1 0
T20 34 15 156 225 6 37.5 8.65 26 01/02/25 01/02 0 0
IPL 6 5 66 67 2 33.5 6.09 33 01/12/25 01/12 0 0
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sarfaraz Khan's counter-attacking ton rescues Mumbai in Buchi Babu Clash

Key support staff member ends nearly decade-long stint with Team India

New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke ruled out for 3 months with stress fracture

Test cricket is challenging and draining, demands longevity: Rohit Sharma

BCCI on Dream11 exit: Will ensure not to indulge with such firms in future

Topics :Australia cricket teamSkin Care

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story