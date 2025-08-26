Home / Cricket / News / New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke ruled out for 3 months with stress fracture

New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke ruled out for 3 months with stress fracture

New Zealand fast bowler Will O'Rourke will be sidelined for up to three months because of a stress fracture in his lower back.

Will O'rourke
Will O'rourke
AP Wellington
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:21 AM IST
O'Rourke sustained the injury during New Zealand's test series in Zimbabwe earlier this month.

He will not have to undergo surgery but will take part in a strength and conditioning program. 

O'Rourke is likely to miss New Zealand's Twenty20 series against Australia, T20 and one-day series against England in October and white ball series against the West Indies in November. He could return for New Zealand's three-test series against the West Indies in December.

The 24-year-old O'Rourke has quickly become a mainstay of New Zealand's pace attack, taking 39 wickets in 11 tests since his debut against South Africa last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Cricket NewsNew Zealand cricket team

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

