Key support staff member ends nearly decade-long stint with Team India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially ended its long-standing association with Rajeev Kumar, the Indian men’s team’s trusted masseur for almost a decade. Known for his unwavering presence behind the scenes, Kumar confirmed his departure through a heartfelt Instagram post.

“It has been a privilege and honour to serve the Indian cricket team for a decade (2006–2015). Thank you, God, for the opportunity, truly grateful and looking forward!” he wrote, expressing deep gratitude for his journey with the national side.

More than just a masseur, Rajeev Kumar was considered an integral part of the Indian team environment. Always seen on the sidelines with his trademark smile, he played a vital role in players' recovery and match preparation. From helping bowlers recover after long spells to mixing personalised protein shakes and hydration drinks, Kumar's efforts went far beyond routine massage therapy.

An ever-present figure for Team India During matches, Kumar was also one of the support crew members stationed near the boundary ropes, always ready to collect stray balls or provide quick assistance, contributing to smoother gameplay and helping maintain over rates. His bond with the fast bowlers was particularly strong. Seemingly small gestures, like helping with recovery after grueling spells, earned him immense respect in the dressing room. He also became a fan-favorite when Mohammed Shami shared a birthday photo with him and Ishant Sharma in 2019. Yuzvendra Chahal once publicly acknowledged Kumar and the support staff as “unsung heroes” behind the team’s on-field brilliance.