BCCI on Dream11 exit: Will ensure not to indulge with such firms in future

BCCI and Dream11 are discontinuing their relationship after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed, says BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia

Dream11
Dream11’s exit is a watershed moment for India’s sports sponsorship market. Image: X@Dream11
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially terminated its partnership with Dream11 after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 came into force. The legislation, which prohibits the promotion and advertisement of real-money gaming, has effectively ended Dream11’s role as jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team.
 
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the development, stating: “BCCI and Dream11 are discontinuing their relationship after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed. BCCI will ensure it does not engage with any such organisations in the future.”
 
Why the story matters
 
The termination marks a significant blow to Indian cricket’s commercial ecosystem. Dream11, through its parent company Dream Sports, had signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with BCCI in 2023, becoming a key revenue contributor. But with the new law making fantasy gaming advertisements illegal, both sides agreed to end the deal.
 
The decision was not just necessary for Dream11 but also critical for the BCCI, as continuing with the association could have invited regulatory complications. For Dream11, whose business model has been heavily dependent on real-money fantasy gaming, the law has struck at the heart of its revenue stream.
 
The big picture
 
Dream11’s exit is a watershed moment for India’s sports sponsorship market. The fantasy sports industry, which had become one of cricket’s biggest backers, is now reeling from the ban on real-money gaming promotion. The loss of such partnerships raises questions about who will fill the sponsorship void in a market long dominated by gaming firms.
 
For the BCCI, the fallout presents an immediate financial challenge and a larger question about its future sponsorship strategy. For Dream11, it signals a drastic reshaping of its sports business, as the company navigates an uncertain future in a landscape where its primary revenue driver has been outlawed.

Topics :Cricket NewsDream11BCCI

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

