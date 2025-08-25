BCCI on Dream11 exit: Will ensure not to indulge with such firms in future

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially terminated its partnership with Dream11 after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 came into force. The legislation, which prohibits the promotion and advertisement of real-money gaming, has effectively ended Dream11’s role as jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the development, stating: “BCCI and Dream11 are discontinuing their relationship after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed. BCCI will ensure it does not engage with any such organisations in the future.”

Why the story matters

The termination marks a significant blow to Indian cricket’s commercial ecosystem. Dream11, through its parent company Dream Sports, had signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with BCCI in 2023, becoming a key revenue contributor. But with the new law making fantasy gaming advertisements illegal, both sides agreed to end the deal. The decision was not just necessary for Dream11 but also critical for the BCCI, as continuing with the association could have invited regulatory complications. For Dream11, whose business model has been heavily dependent on real-money fantasy gaming, the law has struck at the heart of its revenue stream.