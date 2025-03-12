WPL 2025: Can Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals finally break the finals jinx?

Before the start of WPL 2025, Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning told Business Standard during a media interaction that she wanted to forget the fact that DC lost two consecutive finals, as she believed that the team had performed brilliantly to earn their place in the final in both seasons (WPL 2023 and WPL 2024). She mentioned that the only thing the team had been unable to do was absorb the pressure of high-stakes games. A month later, DC have once again booked their place in the final of WPL 2025 by finishing at the top of the points table and will now hope to count on the saying ‘third time’s the charm’ and finally cross the line this time.

Lanning before the start of WPL 2025

Meg Lanning, while answering a question from Business Standard before the start of the season, said that DC had been performing consistently well over the years and had a talented side that possessed all the qualities required to lift the trophy. She said that she wanted to set aside past results and hope for the best possible outcome this season.

DC’s journey in WPL 2025

Delhi Capitals started their journey in WPL 2025 with a thrilling two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, before losing their second match against RCB by eight wickets. They then faced UPW back-to-back, winning the first game by seven wickets while losing the second game by 33 runs. Capitals finally peaked and won their next three games—against GG by six wickets, MI by nine wickets, and RCB by nine wickets. Although they lost their last league game against GG by five wickets, by that time they had enough points to finish at the top of the points table and earn their place directly in the final of WPL 2025.

Who will DC face in the final of WPL 2025?

Delhi Capitals will have to wait for the winner of the WPL 2025 eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants to find out who they will face in the final on Saturday, March 15.