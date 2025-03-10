WPL 2025 playoffs date, time, full list of qualified teams, live streaming

The third edition of India’s women’s franchise-based cricket tournament, WPL 2025, is set to enter its knockout stage on Thursday, March 13, with Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Giants battling it out for the ultimate prize. While Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have secured their place in the playoffs for the third successive time, Gujarat Giants will make their first appearance in the second stage of the WPL after finishing at the bottom of the table in the last two editions.

As per the format, the team finishing at the top of the table will qualify directly for the final, while the teams finishing second and third will face each other in the eliminator. The winner of that match will then take on the table-toppers in the final on Saturday, March 15.

WPL 2025 playoffs: Qualified teams

Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Giants

WPL 2025 playoffs: Full schedule

Date Day Match Venue Time Mar-13 Thursday TBC vs TBC (Eliminator) Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 07:30 PM IST Mar-15 Saturday TBC vs TBC (Final) Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 07:30 PM IST

WPL 2025 playoffs: Full squads of all qualified teams

Delhi Capitals: Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Prakashika Naik, Shabnam Md Shakil, Mannat Kashyap, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Laura Wolvaardt.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon.

WPL 2025 playoffs: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the playoffs of WPL 2025 begin?

The playoffs of WPL 2025 will start with the eliminator on Thursday, March 13.

When will the final of WPL 2025 take place?

The final of WPL 2025 will take place on Saturday, March 15.

What will be the venue for the playoff matches of WPL 2025?

Both playoff matches of WPL 2025 will be played at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

Which two teams will play in the eliminator of WPL 2025?

The teams finishing second and third on the points table after the league stage will play in the eliminator of WPL 2025.

Who will play whom in the final of WPL 2025?

The team finishing at the top of the points table after the league stage will face the winner of the eliminator in the final of WPL 2025.

What time will the toss for the playoff matches of WPL 2025 take place?

The toss for WPL 2025 playoff matches will take place at 7 PM IST.

What time will the playoff matches of WPL 2025 begin?

The playoff matches of WPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of WPL 2025 playoff matches in India?

The live telecast of WPL 2025 playoff matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of WPL 2025 playoff matches in India?

The live streaming of WPL 2025 playoff matches will be available on the JioHotstar apps and websites in India.