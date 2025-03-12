Fail to meet CSA black player criteria, domestic team set to miss playoff

A major controversy has erupted in South African domestic cricket as the Warriors, a provincial team based in Gqeberha, have been penalised for failing to meet Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) transformation quota. As a result, they have lost their place in the One-Day Cup playoffs.

The issue arose from a league match against the Dolphins on February 16 in Durban, where the Warriors fielded only two Black African players instead of the required three. Despite winning the match by a dominant 126-run margin, the team’s failure to comply with CSA’s transformation policy led to a five-point penalty. This deduction saw them drop from third to fourth in the league standings, ultimately costing them a spot in the playoffs.

CSA reviews the incident

CSA, after conducting a detailed review, confirmed that the Warriors had breached Clause 3.2.2 of the CSA Administrative Conditions, which mandates a minimum of three Black African players in the starting 11. The governing body imposed strict sanctions, including a points deduction and a monetary fine, emphasising that transformation requirements must be upheld.

Additionally, the Dolphins were awarded four points from the fixture, moving them to second place and securing them a playoff match against the Titans. The incident has reignited discussions around transformation policies in South African cricket, with CSA making it clear that non-compliance will result in significant consequences.

Points deduction ends Warriors’ playoff hopes

Initially, the Warriors had secured third place in the league table, positioning themselves for playoff qualification. However, the penalty saw them slip to fourth, eliminating them from the competition. Meanwhile, the Dolphins, who were originally placed below them, benefited from CSA’s decision and moved up to second place, earning a shot at the knockout rounds.

CSA’s verdict and sanctions

Following their investigation, CSA stated that the Warriors had failed to meet the transformation requirements during their match against the Dolphins on February 16. The governing body highlighted that the breach specifically related to the requirement of fielding at least three Black African players.

CSA determined that, as a consequence of this violation, the Warriors would forfeit all match points from the fixture, while the Dolphins would be awarded four points, though no bonus points would be granted. Furthermore, the Warriors received a monetary fine, with half of it payable immediately and the remaining half suspended for five years. The suspended portion will only be enforced if a similar breach occurs within that timeframe.

CSA reiterated that teams must adhere to transformation targets and warned that violations would result in strict penalties.

South Africa’s transformation targets in cricket

South African domestic teams are required to include at least six players of colour in their playing XI, with a minimum of three Black African players. The national team follows a slightly different approach, requiring an average of six players of colour, including at least two Black African players, across a season. This allows some flexibility in team selection over multiple matches.