Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar escapes unhurt in major accident

Kumar's Land Rover Defender collided with a speeding canter near the commissioner's residence in Meerut and his son was with him during the accident

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar escapes unhurt in major accident (Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
The cricketing world was shaken by the news of Rishabh Pant's car accident not too long ago. Pant survived despite the severity of the accident, and he is now on the path to recovery. On Tuesday night, another ex-Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar met with an accident in Meerut.

Near the commissioner's residence in Meerut, the former pacer was hit by a speeding canter. Kumar was fortunate enough to have escaped unharmed. The accused canter driver was taken into custody when the local police arrived. When the ex-cricketer drove back from Pandav Nagar in his Land Rover Defender around 10 pm on Tuesday, he wasn't alone; his son was also with him.

Praveen Kumar’s Accident in Meerut: Insight 
The truck driver was apprehended as soon as local authorities, specifically the Civil Lines police, arrived on the scene. Praveen, who lives in Multan Nagar in Meerut, was fortunate to escape the accident. 


Praveen has been involved in similar situations in the past. He fell from an open jeep on the Delhi-Meerut road in 2007 during a homecoming reception after being called up to the Indian team.

Praveen Kumar's ability to swing the new ball earned him widespread recognition. He represented India in six Test matches, 68 ODIs, and 10 T20Is between 2007 and 2012. Before retiring from international cricket, he took 112 wickets in his illustrious career.
 

Praveen Kumar’s Accident in Meerut: Rishabh Pant
The incident happened months after another cricketer from India, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, was involved in a severe accident in which his car was badly damaged. While Pant was driving home last December, his vehicle collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.


Pant sustained multiple injuries that necessitated surgical intervention and he is currently undergoing treatment.

Topics :Indian CricketPraveen Kumarroad accident

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

