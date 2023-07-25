Home / Cricket / News / IND vs WI ODIs: West Indies announce squad; recall Shimron Hetmyer, Thomas

IND vs WI ODIs: West Indies announce squad; recall Shimron Hetmyer, Thomas

Shimron Hetmyer has not featured for West Indies in any of the three formats in almost a year now.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Shimron Hetmyer last played an ODI game against Australia in July 2021.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
West Indies cricket board announced the squad for the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against India on Tuesday. 

After failing to qualify for ICC ODI World Cup 2023, West Indies recalled hard-hitting batter Shimron Hetmyer and pacer Oshane Thomas in the 15-member squad. 

Hetmyer has not featured for West Indies in any of the three formats in almost a year now. He last played an ODI game against Australia in July 2021. He was also not part of the squad for the World Cup Qualifiers despite having made himself available for selection.

While fast bowler Thomas last featured in West Indies Playing 11 in December 2021. 

The three-match series would begin on July 27.

In a press statement, chief selector Desmond Haynes stated that both Hetmyer and Thomas have previously played at the international level. He hopes they would fit well into the current West Indies set-up.

"Oshane brings pace and is a potential wicket-taker with the new ball. Shimron's batting style will offer a lot, especially in the middle stage of the innings and he is also a potential 'finisher'," he added.

ALSO READ: IND vs WI: Rain ruins India's plans as visitors settle for 1-0 series win

Meanwhile, former skipper Nicholas Pooran and all-rounder Jason Holder were unavailable for selection while injured all-rounder Keemo Paul also missed out, Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

The series will be West Indies' first 50-over assignment since the ODI World Cup Qualifier in May, where they failed to advance to the main tournament in India later this year.

The former champions lost four out of their seven games in the Qualifiers.

The first two games will be played at the Kensington Oval on July 27 and 29 before the teams move to Trinidad for the Brian Lara Cricket Academy final match on August 1.

The ODIs will be followed by a five-match T20 series.

West full squad for ODIs vs India: Shai Hope (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas.

Topics :Shimron HetmyerIndia vs West IndiesWindies cricket teamOshane Thomas

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

