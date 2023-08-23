Home / Cricket / News / From Kohli to Sachin, cricketers celebrate Chandrayaan-3's moon landing

Current and former India cricketers on Wednesday celebrated the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module on the moon's surface, hailing the feat as "historic"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India cricket team celebrate Chandrayaan-3's landing on moon. Photo: BCCI

Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Current and former India cricketers on Wednesday celebrated the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module on the moon's surface, hailing the feat as "historic" and "extraordinary".

In a video shared by the BCCI, the Indian team was seen celebrating while following on TV the updates of the landing of the lunar module, just a couple of hours before their final T20I against Ireland in Dublin.

"Witnessing History from Dublin! The moment India's Vikram Lander touched down successfully on the Moon's South Pole," the BCCI wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

India became the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon and first on its south pole.

Star batter Virat Kohli wrote on X, Many congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team. You have made the nation proud.. Jai Hind!

History. Congratulations @isro for this extraordinary accomplishment. #JaiHind, wrote spin stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin.

Former pacer Venkatesh Prasad said, We have created History. Congratulations @isro for giving joy to all of us. It is truly a great moment. Bharat Mata ki Jai #Chandrayaan3.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote, As we were approaching Sunset, Moon ke South Pole par hum set. What a glorious moment. Just proves, after every setback is a stronger comeback.

Many congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team. You have made the nation proud ????????
Jai Hind!

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 23, 2023

 

Topics :Virat KohliIndia cricket teamChandrayaan-3Sachin Tendulkar

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

Next Story