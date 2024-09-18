Gambhir-led coaching staff has different style compared to Dravid: Rohit

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mumbai: Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI Chief selector Ajit Agarkar during a press conference ahead of the team's Sri Lanka tour, in Mumbai, Monday, July 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 8:47 AM IST
India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said head coach Gautam Gambhir's style is different from his predecessor Rahul Dravid but insisted that he has a good understanding with the new appointee.

Rohit was addressing the media ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh beginning here on Wednesday.

"Obviously Rahul bhai, Vikram Rathour and Paras Mhambrey were a different team and it is only acceptable that the new support staff will bring different perspective," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference.

"New coaching staff has different style but there is no problem. Good understanding is important, and I have that with Gambhir," he added on his dynamics with the new head coach.

Gambhir had taken charge of the team in July and the team will be playing its first Test in his tenure.


First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

