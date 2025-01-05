IND vs AUS: 5 reasons why India failed to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy

ALSO READ: WTC 2025 points table: AUS vs SA final on June 11; India knocked out India’s 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2023-25 against Australia left fans and experts puzzled following a 6-wicket defeat in the final Test in Sydney. Despite entering the series after a 3-0 loss to New Zealand, the Indian team had shown incredible spirit and won the 1st Test in Perth, lifting expectations for themselves for the 5-match series. However, a series of events including defeats in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney saw them fail to register another series triumph Down Under as we try to analyse what went wrong for Rohit Sharma and Co.

Lack of runs from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Two of India’s most dependable batters, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, had a dismal series with the bat. Rohit struggled with consistency throughout the series after missing out the 1st Test, failing to score crucial runs, which put immense pressure on the middle order. Kohli, despite being one of India’s best-ever players in Test cricket, failed to convert starts into big scores. He did get a hundred in Perth but wasn't influential from there on for the side with the bat. His inability to dominate on the challenging Australian pitches left a massive void in India’s batting lineup. The lack of substantial contributions from the top order made it difficult for India to post competitive totals, especially in the 1st innings.

Lack of a good third seamer

India’s pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, was expected to be one of the strongest aspects of the team. However, the absence of a reliable third seamer proved to be a significant disadvantage. While Bumrah ended the series as the leading wicket taker, the others couldn't take wickets at regular intervals and the lack of a consistent third bowler meant that India could not build sustained pressure. This exposed the team to Australia’s batting lineup who were able to put up big totals despite of some of their batters struggling in the middle.

Questionable team selection: Sundar and Reddy’s roles

One of the most debated aspects of India’s performance was their team selection. The inclusion of players like Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy raised eyebrows. While Sundar’s all-round abilities could be beneficial on the right surface, there were other players who could've made the cut as well. Similarly, Reddy, who was selected as a backup option, could've been replaced with a dedicated bowler or a batter in the squad.

Lack of aggression on the field

India has built a reputation as a team that fights tooth and nail, but in certain moments of the series, their lack of aggression was evident. Whether it was in their approach with the bat or their fielding, India seemed to lack the intensity required to put pressure on the Australian team. Aggression, both in terms of body language and strategy, is essential to compete with the relentless Aussies, but India missed the mark at times during the series, leading to a loss of momentum.

Scott Boland came out of syllabus

Finally, the emergence of Scott Boland as a major threat came as a surprise to many. Boland’s pace and accuracy troubled Indian batters throughout the series, especially on Australian pitches. While India had prepared for the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, Boland’s unexpected impact proved difficult for them to handle. His consistent wicket-taking ability in crucial moments shifted the balance in Australia’s favor, especially in the 5th Test where the pacer went on to take 10 wickets making it another reason for India’s defeat.