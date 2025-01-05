Border Gavaskar Trophy winners lists with captains; Key BGT 2024-25 stats

Australia won the Border Gavaskar Trophy back after clinching India vs Australia five-match Test series 3-1 at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2025.
A target of 162 could have been trickier had new Test captain Jasprit Bumrah been in a position to bowl despite painful back spasms but once Virat Kohli led the team out, it was as clear as the Sydney skyline that defending the total would be next to impossible.
Bumrah deservedly claimed the player of the series honour for his astonishing haul of 32 wickets in five matches but that was hardly a consolation for the shambolic team performance that India managed.
"Little frustrating but sometimes you have to respect your body, you can't fight your body. Disappointing, probably missed out on the spiciest wicket of the series," Bumrah said of his inability to bowl in the second innings during the post-match presentation ceremony.Border-Gavaskar Trophy history The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is more than just silverware—it embodies the enduring spirit of one of cricket’s most storied rivalries. Instituted in the 1996-97 season, this prestigious prize honours two legends—Sunil Gavaskar of India and Allan Border of Australia—both pioneers who crossed the monumental 10,000 Test-run milestone, etching their names in cricketing immortality.
A rivalry forged in history
Though the Trophy itself was born in 1996, the fierce competition between India and Australia began long before. Australia’s colonial-era visits to India were the earliest chapters in this saga. The defining moment, however, came in October 1947, when an independent India embarked on its first official tour of Australia. The series ended in a 4-0 defeat for India in the five-Test contest—a harsh initiation that laid the foundation for a rivalry destined to intensify over time.
Delhi’s defining moment: The birth of a legacy
The inaugural Border-Gavaskar Test unfolded in Delhi in 1996—a one-off clash that saw India emerge victorious by seven wickets. Nayan Mongia’s magnificent 152 in the first innings was a masterclass in resilience and flair, setting the stage for India’s dominance in this epic contest.
From historical beginnings to unforgettable triumphs, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy stands as a testament to the unyielding resolve and relentless spirit of two cricketing powerhouses. Each series adds a new chapter to this remarkable tale of rivalry, respect, and redemption.
India vs Australia Test series winners and runners up with captains
|Border Gavaskar Trophy winners with captains
|Year
|Host Country
|Winner
|Scoreline
|Winning captain
|Losing captain
|Player Of The Series
|2024-25
|Australia
|Australia
|3-1 (5)
|Pat Cummins
|Jasprit Bumrah/Rohit Sharma/Virat Kohli
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2022-23
|India
|India
|2-1 (4)
|Rohit Sharma
|Pat Cummins
|R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja
|2020-21
|Australia
|India
|2-1 (4)
|Virat Kohli/Ajinkya Rahane
|Tim Paine
|Pat Cummins
|2018-19
|Australia
|India
|2-1 (4)
|Virat Kohli
|Tim Paine
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|2016-17
|India
|India
|2- (4)
|Virat Kohli
|Steve Smith
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2014-15
|Australia
|Australia
|2-0 (4)
|Michael Clarke
|MS Dhoni
|Steven Smith
|2012-13
|India
|India
|4-0 (4)
|MS Dhoni
|Michael Clarke
|R Ashwin
|2011-12
|Australia
|Australia
|4-0 (4)
|Michael Clarke
|MS Dhoni
|Michael Clarka
|2010-11
|India
|India
|2-0 (4)
|MS Dhoni
|Ricky Ponting
|Sachin Tendulkar
|2008-09
|India
|India
|2-0 (4)
|Anil Kumble
|Ricky Ponting
|Ishant Sharma
|2007-08
|Australia
|Australia
|2-1 (4)
|Ricky Ponting
|Anil Kumble
|Brett Lee
|2004-05
|India
|Australia
|2-1 (4)
|Adam Gilchrist/Ricky Ponting
|Sourav Ganguly/Rahul Dravid
|Damien Martyn
|2003-04
|Australia
|Draw
|1-1 (4)
|-
|-
|Rahul Dravid
|2000-01
|India
|India
|2-1 (4)
|Saurav Ganguly
|Steve Waugh
|Harbhajan Singh
|1999-00
|Australia
|Australia
|3-0 (3)
|Steve Waugh
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Sachin Tendulkar
|1997-98
|India
|India
|2-1 (4)
|Mohd Azharuddin
|Mark Taylor
|Sachin Tendulkar
|1996-97
|India
|India
|1-0 (1)
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Mark Taylor
|Nayan Mongia