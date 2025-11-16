Home / Cricket / News / Gill ruled out: Will India miss Shubman on a crumbling Kolkata pitch?

BCCI confirmed the development minutes before the start of day three, ending all hopes of Gill returning to rescue his team on a wicket that has only grown more treacherous with time.

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 9:41 AM IST
On the Day 3 morning, when the first Test between India and South Africa stood on a knife’s edge and the Eden Gardens surface continued to crumble session by session, Shubman Gill — the captain, the anchor, the batter India had backed for this crisis — was officially ruled out for the remainder of the Kolkata Test.
 
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development minutes before the start of day three, ending all hopes of Gill returning to rescue his team on a wicket that has only grown more treacherous with time.  Check India vs South Africa 1st test Day 3 live score, match updates and full scorecard here
 
Gill’s Injury: A Sudden, Dramatic Twist
 
Early on day two, Gill attempted a slog-sweep off Simon Harmer, middling it for four. But even as the ball crossed square leg, he froze, clutching the side of his neck. Within seconds, discomfort turned to distress.
 
He removed his helmet, crouched, and summoned the physio. Three balls into his innings, India had lost their captain.
 
By evening, the situation had escalated. Gill was stretchered into an ambulance with his neck immobilised and transported to Woodlands Hospital for immediate evaluation. 
 
On Sunday, the BCCI delivered the final blow:
 
“He will take no further part in the Test match… He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team.”
 
Pant Takes Charge
 
Vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who stepped in after Gill was retired hurt, will now lead India for the remainder of the Test.
 
On a pitch that has cracked, dusted up, and begun to spit unpredictably — a surface where even set batters have struggled to survive — Gill’s absence is not merely that of a captain. It is the absence of a top-order batter with the technique and temperament to absorb early pressure.
 
Both teams have battled demons from the pitch. KL Rahul’s 39 remains the highest score in the match so far. India’s middle order has already been rattled once. And as the ball continues to grip harder and turn sharper in the fourth innings, every run becomes precious.
 
Gill was the one batter India would have wanted standing tall at the top.
 
Could Gill have made the Eden Pitch play differently?
 
India bowling coach Morne Morkel insisted the injury was likely from “a bad night’s sleep, not workload.” But India’s dressing room will quietly be asking another question:
 
Without Gill’s stabilising presence, has India lost the one batter best equipped for these conditions?
 
Gill’s:
  • compact technique
  • strong play against spin
  • ability to ride unpredictable bounce
  • recent red-ball maturity
 
…made him crucial to India’s plans on a surface that deteriorated much earlier than expected.

Topics :Shubman GillCricket NewsIndia vs South AfricaIndia cricket team

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

