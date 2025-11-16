Gill ruled out: Will India miss Shubman on a crumbling Kolkata pitch?

On the Day 3 morning, when the first Test between India and South Africa stood on a knife’s edge and the Eden Gardens surface continued to crumble session by session, Shubman Gill — the captain, the anchor, the batter India had backed for this crisis — was officially ruled out for the remainder of the Kolkata Test.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development minutes before the start of day three, ending all hopes of Gill returning to rescue his team on a wicket that has only grown more treacherous with time.

Gill’s Injury: A Sudden, Dramatic Twist Early on day two, Gill attempted a slog-sweep off Simon Harmer, middling it for four. But even as the ball crossed square leg, he froze, clutching the side of his neck. Within seconds, discomfort turned to distress. He removed his helmet, crouched, and summoned the physio. Three balls into his innings, India had lost their captain. By evening, the situation had escalated. Gill was stretchered into an ambulance with his neck immobilised and transported to Woodlands Hospital for immediate evaluation. On Sunday, the BCCI delivered the final blow: “He will take no further part in the Test match… He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team.”

Pant Takes Charge Vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who stepped in after Gill was retired hurt, will now lead India for the remainder of the Test. On a pitch that has cracked, dusted up, and begun to spit unpredictably — a surface where even set batters have struggled to survive — Gill’s absence is not merely that of a captain. It is the absence of a top-order batter with the technique and temperament to absorb early pressure. Both teams have battled demons from the pitch. KL Rahul’s 39 remains the highest score in the match so far. India’s middle order has already been rattled once. And as the ball continues to grip harder and turn sharper in the fourth innings, every run becomes precious.