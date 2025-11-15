Home / Cricket / News / SL A vs AFG A live streaming: How to watch Asia Cup Rising stars tie today?

SL A vs AFG A live streaming: How to watch Asia Cup Rising stars tie today?




SL vs AFG Rising stars Asia Cup
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 4:41 PM IST
Sri Lanka A face Afghanistan A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha today, marking the first match for both teams in this year's tournament. SL A skipper Dunith Wellalage won the toss and opted to bat first on the day.
 
The Sri Lankan squad will be led by 22-year-old Dunith Wellalage, and he will have key players such as Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando, and Ramesh Mendis alongside him. Sri Lanka A finished as runners-up in last year’s competition.
 
Afghanistan A, the defending champions, will be captained by Darwish Rasooli. Their 15-member squad includes 10 players from the previous tournament, with notable names like Sediqullah Atal, AM Ghazanfar, and Qais Ahmad from last year’s squad.
 
Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A: Playing 11
 
Sri Lanka A Playing 11: Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sahan Arachchige, Vishen Halambage, Ramesh Mendis, Dunith Wellalage (c), Nisan Madushka (wk), Pramod Madushan, Milan Rathnayake, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
 
Afghanistan A Playing 11: Sediqullah Atal, Imran Mir, Darwish Rasooli (c), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Zubaid Akbari, Rahmanullah Zadran, Nangyal Kharoti, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, AM Ghazanfar, Faridoon Dawoodzai 
 
Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising stars: Full squad
 
Sri Lanka A Squad: Nishan Madushka(w), Nuwanidu Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sahan Arachchige, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Dunith Wellalage(c), Pramod Madushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Vishen Halambage, Garuka Sanketh, Sohan de Livera, Isitha Wijesundera, Traveen Mathew
 
Afghanistan A Squad: Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Darwish Rasooli(c), Imran Mir, Rahmanullah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Zubaid Akbari, Farmanullah Safi, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Noor ul Rahman
 
Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising stars: Live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan begin?
The first Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Rising Stars match will kick off on Saturday, November 15.
 
What will be the venue for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan?
The Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
 
What time will the toss for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan take place?
The toss for the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Rising Stars match will take place at 4:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan begin?
The Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Rising Stars match will begin at 5:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan?
The live telecast of the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan?
The live streaming of the Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Topics :Cricket NewsSri Lanka cricket teamAfghanistan cricket team

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

