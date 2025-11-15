IPL retentions: Full list of retained, traded, released players with salary

- Sanju Samson → CSK
- Ravindra Jadeja → RR
- Sam Curran → RR
- CSK desperately needed a top-order Indian batter.
- RR gain two proven all-rounders to strengthen balance.
- Jadeja returns to the franchise that first called him Rockstar in 2008.
- Samson ends an 11-year association with RR.
- IPL 2023: 19 wickets at 8.01 (title-winning season)
- IPL 2024: Injured
- IPL 2025: 13 wickets at 10.13 economy
- 2025 returns: 48 runs in 6 innings
- Single-digit scores in his last four matches
- 4 wickets with the ball
- 2025 season: 112 runs in 8 innings
- SR 133.33
- 2 wickets
- Tim David (SR 185.14)
- Romario Shepherd (SR 291.66)
- Releasing Livingstone gives RCB more funds heading into the auction.
- 2024: 10 wickets at 8.77 economy
- 2025: 9 wickets at 10.83 economy
|Full list of traded, released and retained players of all 10 franchisees
|Player name
|IPL 2026 team
|IPL 2025 team
|Current Salary
|Previous salary
|Sanju Samson
|CSK
|RR
|Rs 18 crore
|Rs 18 crore
|Ravindra Jadeja
|RR
|CSK
|Rs 14 crore
|Rs 18 crore
|Sam Curran
|RR
|CSK
|Rs 2.4 crore
|Rs 2.4 crore
|Mohammed Shami
|LSG
|SRH
|Rs 10 crore
|Rs 10 crore
|Arjun Tendulkar
|LSG
|MI
|Rs 30 lakh
|Rs 30 lakh
|Mayank Markande
|MI
|KKR
|Rs 30 lakh
|Rs 30 lakh
|Nitish Rana
|DC
|RR
|Rs 4.2 crore
|Rs 4.2 crore
|Donovan Ferreira
|RR
|DC
|Rs 1 crore
|Rs 75 lakh
|Shardul Thakur
|MI
|LSG
|Rs 2 crore
|Rs 2 crore
|Sherfane Rutherford
|MI
|GT
|Rs 2.6 crore
|Rs 2.6 crore
