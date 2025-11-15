IPL retentions: Full list of retained, traded, released players with salary

The IPL 2026 retention window will be closed in an hour, triggering one of the most dramatic and movement-heavy pre-auction cycles in recent years. High-profile players have switched jerseys, long-serving stars have been released, and franchises have recalibrated their cores ahead of the December 16 auction in Abu Dhabi.

This year’s retention list is defined by three themes: the blockbuster Jadeja–Samson–Curran swap, the release of several global stars, and franchises making sharp value-based calls on underperforming or injury-prone players.

The Blockbuster Trade That Shook the Retention Window

Samson to CSK, Jadeja and Curran to RR — A seismic three-player swap

The standout development arrived early on Saturday: Sanju Samson → CSK

Ravindra Jadeja → RR

Sam Curran → RR Sanju Samson (₹18 crore) will join Chennai Super Kings at his existing salary, while Ravindra Jadeja shifts to Rajasthan Royals at a revised salary of ₹14 crore, a ₹4 crore pay cut from what he earned at CSK. Sam Curran also moves for his existing ₹2.4 crore fee. Why this matters CSK desperately needed a top-order Indian batter.

RR gain two proven all-rounders to strengthen balance.

Jadeja returns to the franchise that first called him Rockstar in 2008.

Samson ends an 11-year association with RR. Big-name releases — what they mean for each franchise

CSK release Matheesha Pathirana (₹13 crore) CSK ended their association with the Sri Lankan speed prodigy, who struggled with injuries and rhythm over the last two seasons. Pathirana’s under-performance: IPL 2023: 19 wickets at 8.01 (title-winning season)

19 wickets at 8.01 (title-winning season) IPL 2024: Injured

Injured IPL 2025: 13 wickets at 10.13 economy Concerns over his evolving bowling action, injury lay-offs and decreasing impact pushed CSK to let him go—with an eye to buying him back at a lower price at the auction. PBKS release Glenn Maxwell (₹4.2 crore) Glenn Maxwell’s third stint at Punjab Kings ends after a disappointing year.

2025 returns: 48 runs in 6 innings

Single-digit scores in his last four matches

4 wickets with the ball Injury and inconsistency made Maxwell a low-value retention as PBKS reorganise their overseas core around younger all-rounders. PBKS release Kyle Jamieson, Hardie, KS, Dubey, Vinod Kyle Jamieson, brought in as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson, showed flashes but not enough to justify retention (5 wickets in 4 matches). Hardie, Sen, Dubey, Vinod did not make meaningful contributions, prompting Kings to release them ahead of the auction. RCB release Liam Livingstone (₹8.75 crore) Livingstone’s release is a strategic move, not a performance rebuke.

2025 season: 112 runs in 8 innings

SR 133.33

2 wickets Livingstone’s role was squeezed out by the emergence of two high-impact finishers: Tim David (SR 185.14)

Romario Shepherd (SR 291.66)

Releasing Livingstone gives RCB more funds heading into the auction. RCB retain Yash Dayal despite availability concerns Yash Dayal, who impressed in IPL 2025 but has not played since due to injury, stays in the side. RCB are betting on his high-pressure death-overs ability. LSG release Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller, Akash Deep Three major names depart Lucknow Super Giants. Ravi Bishnoi Reason for release: Inability to consistently win matches despite strong early seasons.