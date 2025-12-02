India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India and South Africa are gearing up for the second ODI of their three-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3. After a thrilling victory in the series opener, the Men in Blue aim to consolidate their lead and move closer to winning the series.

In the first ODI at Ranchi, India edged past South Africa by 17 runs in a high-scoring encounter. Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI century anchored India’s total of 349, with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul contributing vital half-centuries. Despite a commanding position at one stage, India were tested by South Africa’s lower-order resilience.

After losing their 19th consecutive ODI toss, India batted first and got off to a strong start, with Rohit and Kohli putting together a century-plus partnership. Rohit set a new record for most ODI sixes, while Kohli accelerated after reaching his hundred. Rahul’s quick cameo helped India finish at 349. South Africa’s chase began poorly, with Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh claiming three early wickets. Marco Jansen’s brisk 26-ball fifty and Corbin Bosch’s late heroics kept them in contention, but Bosch’s dismissal with 18 runs needed off the final over ended the Proteas’ innings at 332. India vs South Africa 2nd ODI probable playing 11

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna South Africa Playing 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman

India vs South Africa ODI head-to-head stats Total matches played: 95 India won: 41 South Africa won: 51 No result: 3 Squad of both teams: India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen. India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Live telecast and streaming details When will India vs South Africa 2nd ODI take place? The second ODI match of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Wednesday (December 3). What is the venue of IND vs SA 2nd ODI? The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, will host the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI on Wednesday.

What is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI live toss time? The IND vs SA 2nd ODI live toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST. What is the live match time for India vs South Africa 2nd ODI? The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI live match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Which TV channels will live telecast India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match in India? Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 2nd ODI match in India. How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match in India?