Home / Cricket / IPL / News / GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: 200 up for the Titans with two overs to go

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: 200 up for the Titans with two overs to go

Indian Premier League 2023 Live Updates, GT vs LSG: Krunal Pandya won the toss and decided to field first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

BS Web Team New Delhi
GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: 200 up for the Titans with two overs to go

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023
Read More

Key Event

5:06 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: 200 up for the Titans

5:04 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Hardik was caught by Krunal for 25 off 15

5:03 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Mankad took a brilliant catch to remove Saha

5:01 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Saha scored a brilliant 81 off just 43 balls

5:06 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: 200 up for the Titans

5:04 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Hardik was caught by Krunal for 25 off 15

5:03 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Mankad took a brilliant catch to remove Saha

5:01 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Saha scored a brilliant 81 off just 43 balls

5:00 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Titans went bang bang

5:00 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Saha and Gill added 142 for the first wicket

4:58 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Quick fifty for Wriddhiman Saha

4:57 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Gill got going big tome

4:56 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty for Shubman Gill

4:55 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: 50-run stand between the Gujarat openers

4:54 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: It is indeed a great deal

4:54 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Definitely

4:53 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: And it begins

4:48 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants playing 11

 
Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan
 
Impact Substitute Options: Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak
 

4:47 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans playing 11

 
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
 
Impact Substitute Options: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav
 

4:34 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: What happened at the toss?

 
The toss between Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya and his brother and Lucknow Super Giants captain Krunal Pandya took place at 03:00 pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The toss was won by Krunal, who decided to bowl first. 
 

4:34 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Do or die for Hyderabad and Royals also need a win

 
The Royals have had a very weak last few games and courtesy of that, have gotten out of the top three positions. They have lost four out of their last five games. Their season is going equally opposite to that of the Delhi Capitals, who have won four of their last five games. 
 

4:33 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers would be up against Rajasthan in Jaipur

 
In the second game, Sunrisers would have to win it at all costs because they are three wins from six games and are the only team on eight points this season so far. If they do not win, their race to the playoffs would be over. A win would keep the hopes alive. 
 

4:33 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow take on Gujarat

 
In the first game, Lucknow would aim to beat the Titans and stop them from clearing away at the top. A Lucknow victory would mean that they, Chennai and Gujarat remain close to each other.
 

4:32 PM May 23

GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: The league entering its business end

 
The Indian Premier League is now reaching its business end with most of the teams having played 10 games. The race to the playoffs is getting faster and every team is running through to finish fast. In the two matches that are to be played, Gujarat Titans will host Lucknow Super Giants while Rajasthan Royals will welcome the Sunrisers Hyderabad. 
 

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansLucknow Super GiantsAhmedabadRajasthan RoyalsSunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: May 07 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story