GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: 200 up for the Titans with two overs to go

Impact Substitute Options: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav,

Impact Substitute Options: Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak,

GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat here. The toss between Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya and his brother and Lucknow Super Giants captain Krunal Pandya took place at 03:00 pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The toss was won by Krunal, who decided to bowl first. The Royals have had a very weak last few games and courtesy of that, have gotten out of the top three positions. They have lost four out of their last five games. Their season is going equally opposite to that of the Delhi Capitals, who have won four of their last five games. In the second game, Sunrisers would have to win it at all costs because they are three wins from six games and are the only team on eight points this season so far. If they do not win, their race to the playoffs would be over. A win would keep the hopes alive. In the first game, Lucknow would aim to beat the Titans and stop them from clearing away at the top. A Lucknow victory would mean that they, Chennai and Gujarat remain close to each other. The Indian Premier League is now reaching its business end with most of the teams having played 10 games. The race to the playoffs is getting faster and every team is running through to finish fast. In the two matches that are to be played, Gujarat Titans will host Lucknow Super Giants while Rajasthan Royals will welcome the Sunrisers Hyderabad.