IPL 2024 points table: CSK, SRH, RCB, GT rankings; top batters and bowlers

|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|8
|1
|0
|16
|0.694
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|0.972
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|0.577
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|0.059
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|-0.276
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|0.415
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|4
|6
|0
|8
|-1.113
|8
|Punjab Kings
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|-0.187
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|-0.261
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-0.415
Virat Kohli is having the orange cap.
|Top five batters in Indian Premier League
|Rank
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
| Virat Kohli
RCB
|10
|10
|3
|500
|113*
|71.43
|339
|147.49
|1
|4
|46
|20
|2
| Sai Sudharsan
GT
|10
|10
|1
|418
|84*
|46.44
|308
|135.71
|0
|2
|43
|9
|3
| Sanju Samson
RR
|9
|9
|4
|385
|82*
|77
|239
|161.08
|0
|4
|36
|17
|4
| K L Rahul
LSG
|9
|9
|0
|378
|82
|42
|262
|144.27
|0
|3
|34
|14
|5
| Rishabh Pant
DC
|10
|10
|2
|371
|88*
|46.38
|231
|160.6
|0
|3
|29
|23
IPL 2024: Purple cap holder
Jasprit Bumrah has the purple cap with 14 wickets in nine matches. Harshal Patel also has 14 wickets but Bumrah's economy rate is better of Punjab's bowler.
|Top five bowlers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
| Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|9
|9
|36
|239
|14
|21/05/24
|17.07
|6.63
|15.42
|0
|1
|2
| Harshal Patel
PBKS
|9
|9
|32
|326
|14
|15/03/24
|23.28
|10.18
|13.71
|0
|0
|3
| Yuzvendra Chahal
RR
|9
|9
|34
|306
|13
|11/03/24
|23.53
|9
|15.69
|0
|0
|4
| Mukesh Kumar
DC
|7
|7
|25.3
|282
|13
|14/03/24
|21.69
|11.05
|11.76
|0
|0
|5
| Kuldeep Yadav
DC
|7
|7
|27
|230
|12
|55/4
|19.16
|8.51
|13.5
|1
|0