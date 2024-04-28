IPL 2024 points table: CSK, SRH, RCB, GT rankings; top batters and bowlers

Rajasthan Royals are all and certain for the IPL 2024 playoffs after reaching 16 points. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have a chance to move to the second spot on the IPL 2024 points table if they manage to win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Chennai also have a chance to move to the top half of the IPL 2024 leaderboard if they snap their two-match losing streak today.

ALSO READ: RCB's IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios: Chances for last four Despite winning the match with 24 balls to spare against GT, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are still at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with six points in 10 games.

IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 9 8 1 0 16 0.694 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 5 3 0 10 0.972 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 0 10 0.577 4 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 0 10 0.059 5 Delhi Capitals 10 5 5 0 10 -0.276 6 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 0 8 0.415 7 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 0 8 -1.113 8 Punjab Kings 9 3 6 0 6 -0.187 9 Mumbai Indians 9 3 6 0 6 -0.261 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 0 6 -0.415

Top five batters in Indian Premier League Rank Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli

RCB 10 10 3 500 113* 71.43 339 147.49 1 4 46 20 2 Sai Sudharsan

GT 10 10 1 418 84* 46.44 308 135.71 0 2 43 9 3 Sanju Samson

RR 9 9 4 385 82* 77 239 161.08 0 4 36 17 4 K L Rahul

LSG 9 9 0 378 82 42 262 144.27 0 3 34 14 5 Rishabh Pant

DC 10 10 2 371 88* 46.38 231 160.6 0 3 29 23

Top five bowlers in Indian Premier League 2024 POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 1 Jasprit Bumrah

MI 9 9 36 239 14 21/05/24 17.07 6.63 15.42 0 1 2 Harshal Patel

PBKS 9 9 32 326 14 15/03/24 23.28 10.18 13.71 0 0 3 Yuzvendra Chahal

RR 9 9 34 306 13 11/03/24 23.53 9 15.69 0 0 4 Mukesh Kumar

DC 7 7 25.3 282 13 14/03/24 21.69 11.05 11.76 0 0 5 Kuldeep Yadav

DC 7 7 27 230 12 55/4 19.16 8.51 13.5 1 0

Virat Kohli is having the orange cap.Jasprit Bumrah has the purple cap with 14 wickets in nine matches. Harshal Patel also has 14 wickets but Bumrah's economy rate is better of Punjab's bowler.