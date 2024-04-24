Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: The god of cricket turns 51 today

Sachin Tendulkar , one of the greatest batters of his time, who shaped the future of cricket in India and is often recognised as the 'god of cricket' turns 51 today. Tendulkar was the inspiration who captured all the hearts and minds of cricket fanatics like no one else.

Throughout his career, he broke almost all the records and set new milestones and ruled the international cricket world for nearly two decades. He is the first batter in history to score 100 international centuries.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Today is Sachin Tendulkar's 51st birthday and on this occasion let's look into his glorious career.

Unprecedented records

Sachin holds the record of scoring the most runs in ODI, tests and International cricket. He smashed 18,426 runs in ODI cricket and is followed by Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) and Virat Kohli (13,848).

When it comes to active players, who are close to Tendulkar's records, that name is Joe Root with 11,736 runs in test cricket while Tendulkar has scored 15,921 runs in this format.

In international cricket, Tendulkar has 34,357 runs followed by Kumar Sangakkara (28,016), Ricky Ponting (27483), Virat Kohli (26,733) and Mahela Jayawardena (25,957) are the top 5 players.

Most Hundreds in Test and International Cricket

Sachin holds the record of 51 test centuries which is still unbroken. He has 100 centuries in international cricket and he is followed by India's another star batter, Virat Kohli (80), Australia's Ricky Ponting (71), Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (63) and South Africa's all-rounder Jacques Kallis (62).

The Best against the very best

Some of his innings are enough to prove Tendulkar's dominance in both test and ODI cricket. He first showed his greatness signs when he put in a fighting hundred at W.A.C.A. in 1992 when he scored twin ODI tons in Sharjah to the brilliant 155 in the Chennai Test in 1998. He always loved to play against the best and Australia was the best team during his era and they always brought out the best in him.

Playing against Australia, he has aggregated 3077 runs in 70 innings with an average of 44.59 in ODI and an aggregate of 3630 runs with an average of 55 in 39 matches in Test format. He has 20 tons under his name against Australia, most by any batter against a particular opposition. Even Bradman had 19 centuries against England.

Raising his game on the big stage

Tendulkar is known to put runs on board when it matters the most. He was the big stage player who rescued team India from difficult situations especially in the World Cup. He was the highest run-scorer in the 1996 World Cup played in India and also in the 2003's edition played in South Africa. He was also the leading run scorer in the 2011 edition when India emerged victorious.

Overall, Tendulkar had an aggregate of 2278 runs in 44 innings and six hundred at the World Cup matches. No batter has scored more runs than him.