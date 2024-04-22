Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Virat Kohli fined 50 per cent of match fees for IPL Code of Conduct breach

Virat Kohli fined 50 per cent of match fees for IPL Code of Conduct breach

Kohli was given out after the he was caught off a waist-height full-toss delivery Harshit Rana during RCB's one-run loss to KKR at the Eden Garden's on Sunday.

RCB's Virat Kohli
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 11:19 PM IST
Star batter Virat Kohli was on Monday fined half of his match fees for showing dissent towards umpire's decision during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kohli was given out after the he was caught off a waist-height full-toss delivery Harshit Rana during RCB's one-run loss to KKR at the Eden Garden's on Sunday.

The Hawk-Eye system that measures no-balls for height came into play. The delivery, which seemed to be dipping on the batter, was just above the waist when he made contact with the ball.

The star batter, who made 18 off seven balls, was standing just outside the crease at that moment.

TV umpire Michael Gough checked for the height and as per the Hawk-Eye tracking, the ball would have passed Kohli's waist at a height of 0.92 meter had he was standing and upright at the crease.

Kohli left the field an agitated man after having an animated discussion with the on-field umpire.

The frustrated Kohli knocked the waste-bin located near away team dressing room in anger.

"Mr Virat Kohli, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024," an IPL statement read.

"Kohli committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added.

A Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct refers to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision".

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

