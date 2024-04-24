IPL 2024: DC vs GT head-to-head, Kotla pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 40 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 24 (Wednesday). This will be second time the two teams are playing against each other in IPL 2024. The last time the two teams have faced each other, Delhi emerged victorous by trouncing Gujarat by 6 wickets with 11.1 Overs remaining. However, things have changed after that -- Delhi registered one of their worst defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home and Gujarat managed to beat Punjab Kings away from home.



And now Delhi leaking runs in heaps, Rishabh Pant's leadership skills will be under scrutiny DC would seek a much-improved performance from their bowlers today.

The loss saw DC slip to the eighth position with three wins and five defeats. They very well know they can't afford to falter if they want to keep their play-off hopes alive

DC vs GT Head to head in IPL history

There is nothing to seperate between Delhi and Gujarat when it comes to head-to-head battle. Both teams have played against each other four times, winning two matches each.

Total matches played: 4

Delhi Capitals won: 2

Gujarat Titans won: 2

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

DC vs GT head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Total matches played: 1

Delhi Capitals won: 0

Gujarat Titans won: 1

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

DC vs GT head-to-head in Ahmedabad

Matches played: 2

Delhi Capitals won: 2

Gujarat Titans won: 0

Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats

Arun Jaitley Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 85 Matches won batting first 38 Matches won batting second 46 Average first innings total 164.15 Runs per over 8.38 Runs per wicket 27.18 Highest total recorded 266/7 by SRH vs DC in 2024 Lowest total recorded 83/10 by DC vs CSK in 2013

IPL Record at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 7 Matches won batting second 3 Average first innings score 225 Average first innings winning score 234 Average powerplay score 58 Average death-over score 53

IPL 2024 Stats

Matches: 1

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 0

Average first innings total: 266

Average second innings total: 199

Kotla pitch report for DC vs GT match

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium was a batting paradise when Delhi played against Hyderabad in IPL 2024 on Saturday. And it is expected to be batting-friendly wicket during Delhi vs Gujarat match today. However, the pitch might slow down as night progresses and slow deliveries would prove an effective option for the bowlers in the second innings.

New Delhi weather forecast during DC vs GT IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in New Delhi on April 24. The temperature is expected to be around 36 degree Celcius, with humidity at 22 percent. However, the Delhites got a reprive from the extreme weather conditions on the eve of the DC vs GT match with light rain and gusty winds bringing relief.