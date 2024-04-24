IPL 2024: DC vs GT head-to-head, Kotla pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 40 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 24 (Wednesday). This will be second time the two teams are playing against each other in IPL 2024. The last time the two teams have faced each other, Delhi emerged victorous by trouncing Gujarat by 6 wickets with 11.1 Overs remaining. However, things have changed after that -- Delhi registered one of their worst defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home and Gujarat managed to beat Punjab Kings away from home.
IPL Record at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats
Numbers
Matches
10
Matches won batting first
7
Matches won batting second
3
Average first innings score
225
Average first innings winning score
234
Average powerplay score
58
Average death-over score
53
IPL 2024 Stats
Matches: 1
Matches won batting first: 1
Matches won batting second: 0
Average first innings total: 266
Average second innings total: 199
Kotla pitch report for DC vs GT match
The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium was a batting paradise when Delhi played against Hyderabad in IPL 2024 on Saturday. And it is expected to be batting-friendly wicket during Delhi vs Gujarat match today. However, the pitch might slow down as night progresses and slow deliveries would prove an effective option for the bowlers in the second innings.
New Delhi weather forecast during DC vs GT IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in New Delhi on April 24. The temperature is expected to be around 36 degree Celcius, with humidity at 22 percent. However, the Delhites got a reprive from the extreme weather conditions on the eve of the DC vs GT match with light rain and gusty winds bringing relief.