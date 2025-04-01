Why are international cricket windows and tweaks in WTC needed?

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) cricket committee is set to evaluate potential changes to the World Test Championship (WTC) format in a crucial meeting in Zimbabwe later this month. The discussion comes ahead of the 2025-27 cycle as concerns grow over the imbalance in the number of matches played by different teams. Currently, cricketing powerhouses like India, England and Australia play significantly more Tests than other nations, leading to debates about fairness in the championship structure.

The ICC’s cricket committee is expected to discuss proposed changes to the WTC format during its upcoming meeting in Zimbabwe. With the 2025-27 cycle approaching, the focus will be on addressing concerns over scheduling imbalances that favour certain teams.

Williamson backs more balanced scheduling

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson has expressed concerns about the current structure, stating that an uneven number of matches across teams creates an unfair playing field. He pointed out that teams like India, England and Australia play significantly more Tests, giving them a better chance of accumulating points. He suggested that prioritising windows where teams compete more evenly would lead to a fairer championship.

WTC increases competitiveness in Test cricket

Williamson acknowledged that the WTC has made Test cricket more result-driven, reducing the number of drawn matches. He noted that teams are now pushing for victories more aggressively, adding that New Zealand’s triumph in the first WTC final was a historic moment for the nation.

South Africa’s route to the final raises questions

Criticism has emerged over South Africa’s qualification for the 2023-25 WTC final despite playing only 12 Tests, the joint-lowest among competing teams. Williamson recognised that teams must make the most of their schedules but admitted that the current system is not ideal.

ICC faces scheduling dilemma

While Williamson supported reviewing the format after each WTC cycle, he also acknowledged the logistical challenge of fitting more evenly distributed fixtures into a 12-month calendar. He stated that refining the structure could improve fairness but admitted that scheduling constraints make it a difficult task.