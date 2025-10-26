Harry Brook's brilliant 135 rescues ENG from collapse in Mount Maunganui

England’s innings at Mount Maunganui began in chaos and ended in admiration, thanks to one man. Harry Brook produced a masterclass of composure and clean hitting, scoring a magnificent 135 off 112 balls, rescuing his side from the brink of humiliation against New Zealand. His was an innings that combined temperament with talent, turning despair into respectability as England finished on 223 all out.

Collapse and Crisis

From the very first delivery, it was evident England were in trouble. Jamie Smith perished off the opening ball, and what followed was a procession of wickets that left the visitors reeling. Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, and even captain Jos Buttler failed to make any impression as the scoreboard read an alarming 56 for 6.

New Zealand's new-ball duo, Zak Foulkes and Matt Henry, exploited every hint of movement, making the English batting order look clueless. It was a display of swing bowling mastery, but amid the wreckage, Brook stood tall. Brook Battles Back Displaying the calmness of a veteran and the fearlessness of youth, Brook began rebuilding. He picked his moments beautifully — defending with soft hands early on and exploding later once he'd read the conditions. His partnership with Jamie Overton (46) added vital stability, lifting England to 143 for 6, before another mini-collapse saw them slump again to 166 for 9.