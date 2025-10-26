Home / Cricket / News / Harry Brook's brilliant 135 rescues ENG from collapse in Mount Maunganui

Harry Brook's brilliant 135 rescues ENG from collapse in Mount Maunganui

When Mitchell Santner finally deceived him with a flighted delivery, Brook fell for a career-best 135, greeted by a standing ovation.

Harry Brook
Harry Brook
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 10:08 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
England’s innings at Mount Maunganui began in chaos and ended in admiration, thanks to one man. Harry Brook produced a masterclass of composure and clean hitting, scoring a magnificent 135 off 112 balls, rescuing his side from the brink of humiliation against New Zealand. His was an innings that combined temperament with talent, turning despair into respectability as England finished on 223 all out.
 
Collapse and Crisis
 
From the very first delivery, it was evident England were in trouble. Jamie Smith perished off the opening ball, and what followed was a procession of wickets that left the visitors reeling. Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, and even captain Jos Buttler failed to make any impression as the scoreboard read an alarming 56 for 6.
 
New Zealand’s new-ball duo, Zak Foulkes and Matt Henry, exploited every hint of movement, making the English batting order look clueless. It was a display of swing bowling mastery, but amid the wreckage, Brook stood tall.
 
Brook Battles Back
 
Displaying the calmness of a veteran and the fearlessness of youth, Brook began rebuilding. He picked his moments beautifully — defending with soft hands early on and exploding later once he’d read the conditions. His partnership with Jamie Overton (46) added vital stability, lifting England to 143 for 6, before another mini-collapse saw them slump again to 166 for 9. 
 
But Brook wasn’t done. Shielding the tail and farming the strike with intelligence, he launched into the Kiwi bowlers, dispatching spinners and seamers alike with audacious sixes and piercing drives. Every shot was a reminder of why many believe he is England’s next great batting hope.
 
A Lone Warrior’s Ovation
 
When Mitchell Santner finally deceived him with a flighted delivery, Brook fell for a career-best 135, greeted by a standing ovation. His innings was more than just runs, it was a statement of resilience.
 
On a day when England’s batting crumbled, Harry Brook’s hundred stood tall, shining as a symbol of class and courage in the face of collapse.  ENG 1st innings scorecard: 
England Inning
223-10 (35.2 ov) CRR:6.31
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Jamie Smith b M Henry 0 1 0 0 0  
Ben Duckett c T Latham b Z Foulkes 2 4 0 0 50  
Joe Root b Z Foulkes 2 6 0 0 33.33  
Jacob Bethell b Z Foulkes 2 12 0 0 16.67  
Harry Brook (C) c N Smith b M Santner 135 101 9 11 133.66  
Jos Buttler (WK) c T Latham b M Henry 4 8 1 0 50  
Sam Curran c T Latham b Z Foulkes 6 10 1 0 60  
Jamie Overton c D Mitchell b JA Duffy 46 54 6 1 85.19  
Brydon Carse c K Williamson b JA Duffy 0 1 0 0 0  
Adil Rashid c MG Bracewell b JA Duffy 4 12 0 0 33.33  
Luke Wood Not out 5 4 1 0 125  
Extras 17 (b 0, Ib 3, w 13, nb 1, p 0)  
Total 223 (10 wkts, 35.2 Ov)  
Fall of Wickets
0-1(Jamie Smith 0.1),4-2(Ben Duckett 1.3),5-3(Joe Root 1.6),10-4(Jacob Bethell 5.1),33-5(Jos Buttler 8.3),56-6(Sam Curran 11.3),143-7(Jamie Overton 25.5),143-8(Brydon Carse 25.6),166-9(Adil Rashid 29.6),223-10(Harry Brook 35.2)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Matt Henry 9 2 53 2 0 3 5.89
Zakary Foulkes 7 1 41 4 0 3 5.86
Nathan Smith 6 0 49 0 0 1 8.17
Jacob Duffy 6 0 55 3 1 6 9.17
Mitchell Santner 7.2 0 22 1 0 0 3
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

One arrested in the Australia women's players molestation case in Indore

Gill heaps praise on Rohit-Virat for their match-winning knock in Sydney

Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2: Full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

Rohit-Kohli set to return in action next on November 30 vs South Africa

RoKo is back! Rohit, Virat silence critics with match winning partnership

Topics :England cricket teamNew Zealand cricket team

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story