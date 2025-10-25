Gill heaps praise on Rohit-Virat for their match-winning knock in Sydney

Shubman Gill’s first victory as India’s ODI captain came in convincing fashion as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli powered the side to a nine-wicket win over Australia in the third and final match at Sydney. Although India had already lost the series 1-2, the performance was a strong response from a team looking to rebuild under a young leader.

Rohit led from the front with an unbeaten 121, his 33rd century in the format, while Kohli added a fluent 74 not out. Their unbroken partnership took India past Australia's total of 236 with 11 overs to spare. For Gill, who captained the team for the first time on foreign soil, the display was both reassuring and inspiring.

Gill calls it a near-perfect game Gill described the win as nearly flawless and said that watching two of India’s most experienced batters construct the chase was a special experience. He remarked that Rohit and Kohli had done this many times before, and seeing them dominate again gave him great satisfaction as captain. He added that the victory felt even more significant because it came at the Sydney Cricket Ground, a venue with deep cricketing history. According to him, the team executed their plans efficiently in all departments, making it one of their most complete performances in recent months.

Bowlers pave the way for a clinical finish Before the batting heroes took over, the bowlers ensured that Australia never posted a formidable total. Gill credited his bowlers, particularly pacer Harshit Rana, who picked up four wickets and bowled with pace and intent in the middle overs. He said that the spinners also played a vital role by keeping the scoring rate in check and building pressure. Gill pointed out that the way India pulled things back after Australia’s strong start showed discipline and maturity. He believed the balance between attacking and containing bowling made a crucial difference, calling Rana’s spell a sign of the young quick’s growing confidence.