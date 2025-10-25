Home / Cricket / News / Gill heaps praise on Rohit-Virat for their match-winning knock in Sydney

Gill heaps praise on Rohit-Virat for their match-winning knock in Sydney

Gill described the win as nearly flawless and felt that watching two of India's most experienced batters construct the chase was a special experience

Rohit and Kohli during 3rd ODI in Sydney vs Australia
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Shubman Gill’s first victory as India’s ODI captain came in convincing fashion as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli powered the side to a nine-wicket win over Australia in the third and final match at Sydney. Although India had already lost the series 1-2, the performance was a strong response from a team looking to rebuild under a young leader.
 
Rohit led from the front with an unbeaten 121, his 33rd century in the format, while Kohli added a fluent 74 not out. Their unbroken partnership took India past Australia’s total of 236 with 11 overs to spare. For Gill, who captained the team for the first time on foreign soil, the display was both reassuring and inspiring. 

Gill calls it a near-perfect game

Gill described the win as nearly flawless and said that watching two of India’s most experienced batters construct the chase was a special experience. He remarked that Rohit and Kohli had done this many times before, and seeing them dominate again gave him great satisfaction as captain.
 
He added that the victory felt even more significant because it came at the Sydney Cricket Ground, a venue with deep cricketing history. According to him, the team executed their plans efficiently in all departments, making it one of their most complete performances in recent months.

Bowlers pave the way for a clinical finish

Before the batting heroes took over, the bowlers ensured that Australia never posted a formidable total. Gill credited his bowlers, particularly pacer Harshit Rana, who picked up four wickets and bowled with pace and intent in the middle overs.
 
He said that the spinners also played a vital role by keeping the scoring rate in check and building pressure. Gill pointed out that the way India pulled things back after Australia’s strong start showed discipline and maturity. He believed the balance between attacking and containing bowling made a crucial difference, calling Rana’s spell a sign of the young quick’s growing confidence.

Marsh lauds Indian duo despite defeat

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh acknowledged that the match turned decisively in India’s favour once Rohit and Kohli settled at the crease. He admitted that Australia had been in a good position at 195 for three but failed to capitalise on the platform they had built.
 
Marsh said that the pair’s experience and ability to finish games had again proved why they remain among the best in the world. He added that India’s senior batters were “simply too good” on the day. The skipper, however, took heart from the overall series win and praised Matthew Renshaw and Nathan Ellis for their performances across the three matches.

Topics :Shubman GillRohit SharmaVirat KohliCricket NewsIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamIndia vs Australia

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

