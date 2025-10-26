Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2: Full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

The Ranji Trophy 2025 round 2 action began on Saturday across multiple venues in India, bringing a thrilling day of domestic first-class cricket. The highlight came from Tinsukia, where Services bowlers Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra created history by claiming two hat-tricks in the same innings against Assam — the first such instance in Ranji history. Assam, led by Riyan Parag, was bundled out for just 103 as both bowlers dismantled the batting order with lethal precision. Elsewhere, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane continued his fine form, nearing a century against Chhattisgarh, while Ruturaj Gaikwad struck a fluent fifty for Maharashtra. In Delhi, Priyansh Arya missed debut selection as openers ensured a solid start. Ravindra Jadeja made his domestic return for Saurashtra against Madhya Pradesh, while Bengal’s Mohammad Shami and Gujarat’s Abhimanyu Easwaran were key figures in their respective matches.

ALSO READ: RoKo is back! Rohit, Virat silence critics with match winning partnership The day 2 action of round 2 matches will continue today, with each team trying to gain the upper hand against their opponents. Ranji Trophy 2025: Round 1 recap The opening round of the Ranji Trophy 2025 produced a mix of emphatic victories and hard-fought draws across venues in India. Baroda and Bengal began their campaigns with commanding wins — Baroda defeating Odisha by seven wickets in Cuttack, while Bengal chased down 156 to seal an eight-wicket triumph over Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens. Mumbai edged out Jammu and Kashmir by 35 runs in a thrilling contest at Srinagar, whereas Rajasthan cruised past Chhattisgarh by nine wickets in Rajsamand.

Services delivered one of the most dominant performances of the round, crushing Tripura by an innings and 20 runs, while Vidarbha and Jharkhand also recorded massive innings victories against Nagaland and Tamil Nadu respectively. Goa piled up 566 to outclass Chandigarh by an innings and 75 runs, capping another one-sided result. Elsewhere, Andhra and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Hyderabad, Karnataka and Saurashtra, as well as Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, settled for draws despite strong batting efforts. Himachal Pradesh’s clash with Puducherry and Assam’s fixture against Gujarat also ended level. Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 1 full results: Group Venue & City Team 1 Score (Innings) - Team 1 Team 2 Score (Innings) - Team 2 Result Elite Group A Cuttack, Barabati Stadium Odisha 271 & 174 Baroda 413-7 d & 36-3 Baroda won by 7 wickets Elite Group C Kolkata, Eden Gardens Uttarakhand 213 & 265 Bengal 323 & 156-2 Bengal won by 8 wickets Elite Group A Kanpur, Green Park Andhra 397-6 Uttar Pradesh 471-8 Match drawn Elite Group D Hyderabad, NexGen Cricket Ground Delhi 529-4 d & 138-3 Hyderabad 411 Match drawn Elite Group D Rajsamand, Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre Chhattisgarh 332 & 109 Rajasthan 386 & 58-1 Rajasthan won by 9 wickets Elite Group D Srinagar, Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium Mumbai 386 & 181 Jammu & Kashmir 325 & 207 Mumbai won by 35 runs Elite Group D Puducherry, Siechem Ground Himachal Pradesh 305 & 91-4 Puducherry 183 Match drawn Elite Group C Bhimpore, Surat, Pithwala Stadium Haryana 171 & 205 Railways 128 & 152 Haryana won by 96 runs Elite Group C Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground Assam 310 & 192-6 Gujarat 382 Match drawn Elite Group C Delhi, Palam A Stadium Services 359 Tripura 176 & 163 (f/o) Services won by an innings and 20 runs Elite Group B Rajkot, Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri Karnataka 372 & 232 Saurashtra 376 & 128-5 Match drawn Elite Group B Indore, Emerald High School Ground Punjab 232 & 143-5 Madhya Pradesh 519-8 d Match drawn Elite Group B Porvorim, Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground Goa 566 Chandigarh 137 & 354 (f/o) Goa won by an innings and 75 runs Elite Group B Thiruvananthapuram, Greenfield International Stadium Maharashtra 239 & 224-2 Kerala 219 Match drawn Elite Group A Bengaluru, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 Vidarbha 463 Nagaland 171 & 113 (f/o) Vidarbha won by an innings and 179 runs Elite Group A Coimbatore, Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground Jharkhand 419 Tamil Nadu 93 & 212 (f/o) Jharkhand won by an innings and 114 runs

Ranji Trophy 2025: Points table Elite Group A Teams P W L NR Pts NRR VID 1 1 0 0 7 2.021 JHKD 1 1 0 0 7 1.479 BRD 1 1 0 0 6 -0.027 UP 1 0 0 0 3 -0.5 AP 1 0 0 0 1 0.5 ODSA 1 0 1 0 0 0.027 TN 1 0 1 0 0 -1.479 NGL 1 0 1 0 0 -2.021 Elite Group B Team B P W L NR Pts NRR GOA 1 1 0 0 7 1.051 MP 1 0 0 0 3 1.941 SAUR 1 0 0 0 3 -0.19 MAH 1 0 0 0 3 -1.523 KER 1 0 0 0 1 1.523 KAR 1 0 0 0 1 0.19 PUN 1 0 0 0 1 -1.941 CDG 1 0 1 0 0 -1.051 Elite Group C Teams P W L NR Pts NRR SER 1 1 0 0 7 1.046 HAR 1 1 0 0 6 0.234 BEN 1 1 0 0 6 0.035 GUJ 1 0 0 0 3 1.94 ASM 1 0 0 0 1 -1.94 UTK 1 0 1 0 0 -0.035 RLYS 1 0 1 0 0 -0.234 TRI 1 0 1 0 0 -1.046 Elite Group D Teams P W L NR Pts NRR MUM 1 1 0 0 6 0.295 RAJ 1 1 0 0 6 0.085 DEL 1 0 0 0 3 1.72 HP 1 0 0 0 3 1.377 PDC 1 0 0 0 1 -1.377 HYD 1 0 0 0 1 -1.72 CG 1 0 1 0 0 -0.085 JK 1 0 1 0 0 -0.295

Ranji Trophy 2025: Round 2 matches full schedule Group Venue & City Matchup Match Time (Local) Ground Elite Group C Kachujan, Tinsukia Assam vs Services 9:00 AM Tinsukia District Sports Association Ground Elite Group A Vizianagaram Andhra vs Baroda 9:00 AM Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex Elite Group C Kolkata Bengal vs Gujarat 9:00 AM Eden Gardens Elite Group D Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir vs Rajasthan 9:30 AM Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium Elite Group D Mumbai Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh 9:30 AM Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC Elite Group D Puducherry Puducherry vs Hyderabad 9:30 AM Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground Elite Group C Ramnagar, Jim Corbett Uttarakhand vs Railways 9:30 AM Kaushiki Cricket Ground Elite Group D Delhi Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh 9:30 AM Arun Jaitley Stadium Elite Group C Rohtak Tripura vs Haryana 9:30 AM Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium Elite Group B New Chandigarh Punjab vs Kerala 9:30 AM Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Int'l Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Elite Group A Kanpur Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha 9:30 AM Green Park Elite Group A Dimapur Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu 9:30 AM Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima Elite Group A Nagpur Vidarbha vs Jharkhand 9:30 AM Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium Elite Group B Chandigarh Chandigarh vs Maharashtra 9:30 AM Sector 16 Stadium Elite Group B Shimoga Karnataka vs Goa 9:30 AM KSCA Navule Stadium Elite Group B Rajkot Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh 9:30 AM Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri

Ranji Trophy 2025: Round 2 matches live streaming and telecast details When will Round 2 matches of Ranji Trophy 2025 be played? The Round 2 matches of Ranji Trophy 2025 will be played from October 25 to October 28. When will the toss for Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches take place? The toss for Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches will take place at 9 AM IST. What time will Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches begin? The Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches in India?