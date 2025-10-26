Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2: Full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

Ranji Trophy 2025: Round 1 recap
Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 1 full results:
|Group
|Venue & City
|Team 1
|Score (Innings) - Team 1
|Team 2
|Score (Innings) - Team 2
|Result
|Elite Group A
|Cuttack, Barabati Stadium
|Odisha
|271 & 174
|Baroda
|413-7 d & 36-3
|Baroda won by 7 wickets
|Elite Group C
|Kolkata, Eden Gardens
|Uttarakhand
|213 & 265
|Bengal
|323 & 156-2
|Bengal won by 8 wickets
|Elite Group A
|Kanpur, Green Park
|Andhra
|397-6
|Uttar Pradesh
|471-8
|Match drawn
|Elite Group D
|Hyderabad, NexGen Cricket Ground
|Delhi
|529-4 d & 138-3
|Hyderabad
|411
|Match drawn
|Elite Group D
|Rajsamand, Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre
|Chhattisgarh
|332 & 109
|Rajasthan
|386 & 58-1
|Rajasthan won by 9 wickets
|Elite Group D
|Srinagar, Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium
|Mumbai
|386 & 181
|Jammu & Kashmir
|325 & 207
|Mumbai won by 35 runs
|Elite Group D
|Puducherry, Siechem Ground
|Himachal Pradesh
|305 & 91-4
|Puducherry
|183
|Match drawn
|Elite Group C
|Bhimpore, Surat, Pithwala Stadium
|Haryana
|171 & 205
|Railways
|128 & 152
|Haryana won by 96 runs
|Elite Group C
|Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium A Ground
|Assam
|310 & 192-6
|Gujarat
|382
|Match drawn
|Elite Group C
|Delhi, Palam A Stadium
|Services
|359
|Tripura
|176 & 163 (f/o)
|Services won by an innings and 20 runs
|Elite Group B
|Rajkot, Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri
|Karnataka
|372 & 232
|Saurashtra
|376 & 128-5
|Match drawn
|Elite Group B
|Indore, Emerald High School Ground
|Punjab
|232 & 143-5
|Madhya Pradesh
|519-8 d
|Match drawn
|Elite Group B
|Porvorim, Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground
|Goa
|566
|Chandigarh
|137 & 354 (f/o)
|Goa won by an innings and 75 runs
|Elite Group B
|Thiruvananthapuram, Greenfield International Stadium
|Maharashtra
|239 & 224-2
|Kerala
|219
|Match drawn
|Elite Group A
|Bengaluru, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1
|Vidarbha
|463
|Nagaland
|171 & 113 (f/o)
|Vidarbha won by an innings and 179 runs
|Elite Group A
|Coimbatore, Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
|Jharkhand
|419
|Tamil Nadu
|93 & 212 (f/o)
|Jharkhand won by an innings and 114 runs
Ranji Trophy 2025: Points table
|Elite Group A
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|VID
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2.021
|JHKD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|1.479
|BRD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|-0.027
|UP
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-0.5
|AP
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|ODSA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.027
|TN
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.479
|NGL
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.021
|Elite Group B
|Team B
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|GOA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|1.051
|MP
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.941
|SAUR
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-0.19
|MAH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-1.523
|KER
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.523
|KAR
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.19
|PUN
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1.941
|CDG
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.051
|Elite Group C
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|SER
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|1.046
|HAR
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0.234
|BEN
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0.035
|GUJ
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.94
|ASM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1.94
|UTK
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.035
|RLYS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.234
|TRI
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.046
|Elite Group D
|Teams
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|MUM
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0.295
|RAJ
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0.085
|DEL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.72
|HP
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.377
|PDC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1.377
|HYD
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1.72
|CG
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.085
|JK
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.295
Ranji Trophy 2025: Round 2 matches full schedule
|Group
|Venue & City
|Matchup
|Match Time (Local)
|Ground
|Elite Group C
|Kachujan, Tinsukia
|Assam vs Services
|9:00 AM
|Tinsukia District Sports Association Ground
|Elite Group A
|Vizianagaram
|Andhra vs Baroda
|9:00 AM
|Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex
|Elite Group C
|Kolkata
|Bengal vs Gujarat
|9:00 AM
|Eden Gardens
|Elite Group D
|Srinagar
|Jammu & Kashmir vs Rajasthan
|9:30 AM
|Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium
|Elite Group D
|Mumbai
|Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh
|9:30 AM
|Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC
|Elite Group D
|Puducherry
|Puducherry vs Hyderabad
|9:30 AM
|Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground
|Elite Group C
|Ramnagar, Jim Corbett
|Uttarakhand vs Railways
|9:30 AM
|Kaushiki Cricket Ground
|Elite Group D
|Delhi
|Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh
|9:30 AM
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|Elite Group C
|Rohtak
|Tripura vs Haryana
|9:30 AM
|Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium
|Elite Group B
|New Chandigarh
|Punjab vs Kerala
|9:30 AM
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Int'l Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
|Elite Group A
|Kanpur
|Uttar Pradesh vs Odisha
|9:30 AM
|Green Park
|Elite Group A
|Dimapur
|Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu
|9:30 AM
|Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima
|Elite Group A
|Nagpur
|Vidarbha vs Jharkhand
|9:30 AM
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium
|Elite Group B
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh vs Maharashtra
|9:30 AM
|Sector 16 Stadium
|Elite Group B
|Shimoga
|Karnataka vs Goa
|9:30 AM
|KSCA Navule Stadium
|Elite Group B
|Rajkot
|Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh
|9:30 AM
|Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri
Ranji Trophy 2025: Round 2 matches live streaming and telecast details
