RoKo is back! Rohit, Virat silence critics with match winning partnership

The phrase “Form is temporary, Class is permanent” could not be more apt for Team India’s stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Over the past decade, the duo has consistently proven their mettle in Indian cricket, and they did it once again in the 3rd ODI against Australia at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. With their team chasing a modest target of 236, Rohit and Kohli showcased the composure, skill, and experience that have defined their careers, guiding India to a comfortable 9-wicket victory and wrapping up the 3-match series on a high. With the duo deemed to be running on fumes before this encounter, both of them showed their red hot form Down Under to put all the critics in their place.

Ro-Ko Take Center Stage at the SCG On a day when many feared the possibility of Rohit or Kohli hanging up their boots, the duo rose to the occasion. Rohit Sharma, alongside new ODI captain Shubman Gill, delivered a blistering start in the powerplay overs, registering back-to-back fifties in the series and asserting dominance early. Kohli, following a standing ovation from the Sydney crowd, played a steady, supportive knock of 74 off 81 deliveries to shepherd his team home. Rohit converted his fifty into a well-paced hundred, celebrating modestly, an indication of the high standards he sets for himself. Kohli, stepping in after a rare string of failures, looked unfazed by pressure, starting his innings with a quick single which was mockingly celebrated by him and the crowd and building a knock that featured 7 boundaries. With his 75th fifty on the day, Kohli became the player with the most fifty-plus scores during run chases (70), reinforcing his reputation as the ultimate “Chase Master.”

Records Tumble in Sydney ALSO READ: Country first! Kohli wins hearts by picking up Indian flag dropped by fan The night was filled with milestones. Kohli surpassed Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket with 14,251 runs. Rohit and Kohli's 168*-run partnership also marked another significant achievement, pushing their combined 150+ partnerships in ODIs to 12, cementing their place as one of cricket’s most prolific duos. Facing Criticism After a Rough Start The journey back to form was not without its challenges. Returning to international cricket after announcing their retirements from Test and T20I formats, the duo faced intense scrutiny. The series had started in Perth with high expectations but saw both Rohit Sharma (8) and Virat Kohli dismissed cheaply for a collective total of 8 runs. Kohli endured a rare duck, igniting debates about their relevance and form as India prepares for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

In Adelaide, Kohli’s struggles continued as he was dismissed by Bartlett via LBW, marking back-to-back ducks in ODIs for the first time in his illustrious career. Critics questioned whether the duo, despite their legendary status, could continue to contribute at the top level. Rohit’s Resilience Shines While Kohli walked back to the pavilion in the 2nd ODI, Rohit displayed immense grit, crafting a patient 73 off 97 deliveries in Adelaide. His innings reflected a shift in approach, favoring safer, calculated strokes that kept the scoreboard ticking and underscored his determination to remain a credible opener for India.

Rohit’s focus and composure reminded fans why he is referred to as the “Hitman.” His ability to absorb pressure and construct an innings was on full display, proving that class, indeed, is permanent. The Third ODI: A Fitting Climax The third ODI at the SCG was a perfect stage for a legendary performance. Australia managed 236, setting up a chase that demanded experience and composure. Rohit and Shubman Gill fired India to 68/0 in the powerplay, with Rohit looking particularly attacking, finding gaps at will and dispatching multiple boundaries. ALSO READ: Rohit slams ton in Sydney to become India's 3rd-highest run scorer in ODIs Rohit finished the series as the highest run-getter with 202 runs in three matches Down Under. Kohli joined him later, and together they forged a scintillating partnership of 168* runs. Their combined efforts ensured India crossed the finish line comfortably while solidifying their 2nd spot in ODI partnerships behind the legendary Tendulkar-Ganguly pair.

Records and Milestones Beyond the immediate victory, the match was a reminder of the duo’s enduring excellence: Rohit Sharma ended the series as the top scorer with 202 runs in 3 matches. Virat Kohli notched his 75th fifty-plus score in run chases, taking his tally to 70. Kohli surpassed Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest ODI run-scorer with 14,251* runs. Rohit and Kohli moved to second place for most 100+ ODI partnerships, trailing only Tendulkar-Ganguly. These achievements underline their consistency, especially in high-pressure situations, and reinforce their status as indispensable assets in India’s ODI setup.

What Next for Rohit and Kohli? The duo’s journey is far from over. India will host South Africa for another three-match ODI series starting November 30, followed by a three-match series against New Zealand from January 11, 2026, and a subsequent series in England in July 2026. Questions remain about their participation in domestic cricket, such as the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, but their performances in Sydney have certainly strengthened their case for continued selection. Fans can expect more thrilling cricket from the duo, especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup looming on the horizon. With Rohit and Kohli firing, India’s chances in major tournaments remain strong, and spectators are guaranteed another spectacle whenever the legendary pair takes the field.