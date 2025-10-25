Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / One arrested in the Australia women's players molestation case in Indore

One arrested in the Australia women's players molestation case in Indore

The shocking incident occurred on Thursday morning in the Khajrana Road area when the players had stepped out of their hotel for a walk

Australian women's cricket team

Australian women's cricket team

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two Australian women cricketers participating in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup were allegedly stalked and one molested by a man on a motorcycle in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The shocking incident occurred on Thursday morning in the Khajrana Road area when the players had stepped out of their hotel for a walk. Acting swiftly, the Indore Police tracked down and arrested the accused within a day. Officials confirmed that the man, identified as Akil Khan, has multiple prior criminal cases registered against him. Authorities said both cricketers are safe and their statements have been recorded. “We are in touch with the Australian team management, and all necessary support is being provided,” a senior officer said. 
 

Incident on Khajrana Road

According to Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi, the two Australian players were walking towards a nearby café when a man on a motorcycle began following them. He reportedly made lewd gestures before inappropriately touching one of the players and speeding away. The players immediately informed their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who alerted local liaison officers. A vehicle was promptly sent to escort the players back to their hotel, while police teams were deployed to trace the suspect.

Police Response and Arrest

Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra personally met the players, recorded their accounts, and directed the registration of a case at the MIG Police Station under Sections 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
 
Investigators said the quick response was aided by a bystander who managed to note the motorcycle’s registration number, helping identify the accused. Police later apprehended Khan, who is now in custody for interrogation.

Investigation Underway

Authorities said that Khan has a history of criminal behaviour. “He was previously booked for similar offences,” an officer revealed, adding that further inquiries are being made to determine if he was involved in other such incidents. The police have strengthened security around the hotel where the Australian team is staying.

Topics : Cricket News Australia cricket team ICC Women's World Cup

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

