Rohit-Kohli set to return in action next on November 30 vs South Africa

The two of India’s biggest batting stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, silenced their critics in style on Saturday in Sydney and killed the buzz around them calling curtains to their careers after the end of the Australian tour. Rohit and Kohli started the series in the worst possible manner, losing their wickets on 8 and 0 respectively in the first ODI in Perth. Kohli then recorded another score in the next game before scoring a match-winning unbeaten 74 in Sydney, alongside Rohit, who in the next two ODIs scored 73 and 121 not out. Their efforts in the final game helped Team India avoid a whitewash and gave them much-needed momentum ahead of the T20I series starting October 29.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia T20s full schedule, live time, squad, venue, streaming The duo of Kohli and Rohit spoke to Ravi Shastri and Adam Gilchrist after the match and made it clear that they are not announcing their retirement anytime soon and are still looking to take part in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Fans can see the duo back in action a little over a month later on November 30 when India hosts South Africa in the first match of the three-match ODI series. Rohit Sharma: Focused on basics and guiding India’s next generation Rohit Sharma, who was named both Player of the Match and Series, said he felt proud to contribute in demanding Australian conditions, which, according to him, always test a player’s temperament and adaptability.

He mentioned that despite not winning the series, India had several positives to take forward, especially with the younger players gaining crucial experience. Rohit shared that after returning from a break, the games served as excellent preparation and helped him regain rhythm and confidence. Rohit also said that he still relies on the same basics that have worked for him in Australia over the years. Reflecting on his role as a senior, Rohit emphasized that it was now his responsibility to help the younger players learn how to plan their innings and adapt to foreign conditions. He expressed his fondness for Australian grounds and crowds, calling Sydney a particularly special venue for his career memories.