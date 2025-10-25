Home / Cricket / News / Rohit-Kohli set to return in action next on November 30 vs South Africa

Rohit-Kohli set to return in action next on November 30 vs South Africa

Rohit and Kohli started the ODI series vs Australia in the worst possible manner, losing their wickets on 8 and 0 respectively in the first ODI in Perth, before playing match-winning knocks in Sydney

Rohit and Kohli during 3rd ODI in Sydney vs Australia
Rohit and Kohli during 3rd ODI in Sydney vs Australia
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 4:44 PM IST
The two of India’s biggest batting stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, silenced their critics in style on Saturday in Sydney and killed the buzz around them calling curtains to their careers after the end of the Australian tour. Rohit and Kohli started the series in the worst possible manner, losing their wickets on 8 and 0 respectively in the first ODI in Perth. Kohli then recorded another score in the next game before scoring a match-winning unbeaten 74 in Sydney, alongside Rohit, who in the next two ODIs scored 73 and 121 not out. Their efforts in the final game helped Team India avoid a whitewash and gave them much-needed momentum ahead of the T20I series starting October 29.
 
The duo of Kohli and Rohit spoke to Ravi Shastri and Adam Gilchrist after the match and made it clear that they are not announcing their retirement anytime soon and are still looking to take part in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Fans can see the duo back in action a little over a month later on November 30 when India hosts South Africa in the first match of the three-match ODI series. 

Rohit Sharma: Focused on basics and guiding India’s next generation

Rohit Sharma, who was named both Player of the Match and Series, said he felt proud to contribute in demanding Australian conditions, which, according to him, always test a player’s temperament and adaptability.
 
He mentioned that despite not winning the series, India had several positives to take forward, especially with the younger players gaining crucial experience. Rohit shared that after returning from a break, the games served as excellent preparation and helped him regain rhythm and confidence.
 
Rohit also said that he still relies on the same basics that have worked for him in Australia over the years. Reflecting on his role as a senior, Rohit emphasized that it was now his responsibility to help the younger players learn how to plan their innings and adapt to foreign conditions. He expressed his fondness for Australian grounds and crowds, calling Sydney a particularly special venue for his career memories.

Virat Kohli: Relishing challenges and the bond with Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli, who stitched a match-winning stand with Rohit Sharma in the third ODI, said that playing in tough conditions continues to challenge and inspire him, even after years at the top level. He mentioned that such situations often bring out his best and help him stay motivated.
 
Kohli noted that batting with Rohit was always easy because of their understanding and shared mindset, built over a decade of playing together. He recalled that their partnership dynamic began during the 2013 ODI series against Australia, when they first realized they could change games if they stayed together for long periods. Kohli expressed satisfaction at how their chemistry once again delivered under pressure and praised the Australian crowd for its energy and appreciation. He added that India had always played some of its best cricket in Australia and that such contests continue to be memorable for both players and fans.

Topics :Rohit SharmaVirat KohliCricket NewsIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamIndia vs South AfricaSouth Africa cricket teamIndia vs Australia

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

