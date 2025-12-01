Sunil Gavaskar reacts to SA coach's 'Grovel' comment, defends India-SA ties

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in on South Africa coach Shukri Conrad’s recent comments, suggesting that he should have been more mindful of the historic ties between Indian and South African cricket. Gavaskar highlighted the significant role India has played in supporting South African cricket over the years, particularly through the SA20 league.

“When you consider the current landscape of South African cricket, especially the SA20, five out of the six franchises (all six) are Indian-owned. These owners are significantly supporting South African players, not just the international stars who are well taken care of, but the fringe players as well, giving them opportunities to build strong careers,” Gavaskar said.

The Historical Context Between India and South Africa ALSO READ: FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup day 4 schedule, results, live streaming Gavaskar reminded fans of the positive collaboration between the two cricketing nations, noting India’s role in South Africa’s re-entry into international cricket after more than 20 years of isolation. “We need to look back at South Africa's re-entry into international cricket. It was the Indian Cricket Board that proposed South Africa's readmission, and their first international match on return was played in India,” he explained during an interview with Jio Star. “Indian and South African cricket have shared a positive, collaborative relationship for decades. Across all the years and encounters between the two teams, cricket has always been competitive and tough, but never hostile. I have witnessed nearly every India-South Africa contest, and it has always been hard, fair cricket.”

On the Use of the Word “Grovel” Conrad used the term “grovel”, a racially-loaded word with historical baggage, while describing South Africa’s strategy in the second Test in Guwahati. “We didn't want to declare too early... obviously we wanted India to spend as much time on their feet out in the field. We wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them completely out of the game, and then say to them, ‘Well, come and survive on the last day and an hour this evening,’” the coach said after Day 4. Gavaskar felt the word choice was “ill-advised” and inappropriate. “So yes, it may have been an ill-advised remark—wrong time, wrong place. I hope that in his next media interaction, he addresses it. I don’t think an apology is necessary; I personally don’t believe in apologies. But acknowledging it and making up for it would be accepted by everyone,” he added.