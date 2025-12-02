Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs SA: Skipper Temba Bavuma eyes strong response in Raipur ODI

IND vs SA: Skipper Temba Bavuma eyes strong response in Raipur ODI

The second ODI will take place on Wednesday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

IND vs SA Temba Bavuma press conference

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma acknowledged that playing against India’s veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is not new, though their presence strengthens the hosts. India defeated South Africa by 17 runs in the first ODI, with Kohli scoring his 52nd ODI century and Rohit contributing 57, giving the Men in Blue a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.  The second ODI will take place on Wednesday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
 
“The inclusion of those two experienced players certainly bolsters India,” Bavuma said ahead of South Africa’s training session. “These are world-class cricketers, and it’s nothing we haven’t faced before.” He recalled watching a young Rohit Sharma during the 2007 T20 World Cup while still in school, highlighting the longevity and skill of India’s top stars.
 
 
Marco Jansen lauded by the skipper
 
Bavuma lauded young all-rounder Marco Jansen for his 39-ball 70 in the opening ODI, which nearly guided South Africa to victory. “He is only growing into his own but has immense talent with both bat and ball. He is clearly among the top performers for South Africa,” Bavuma added. 

First ODI Loss Not a Concern
 
South Africa’s skipper downplayed the narrow defeat in the first ODI. “We were only 17 runs short. India played well, but the gap wasn’t huge. Our team was competitive throughout.”
 
Desire for More Top-Level Cricket
 
Bavuma emphasized the need for more Test cricket against leading nations. “We would have preferred a longer series against India to push ourselves and raise our standards. Scheduling is not in our hands, it’s up to Cricket South Africa officials.”
 
Lighthearted Note on Four-Test Series
 
Bavuma joked about the team’s age, suggesting some players prefer shorter series. “Some of us are getting older, so we wouldn’t want a four-Test series against India every time,” he quipped.

Topics : Cricket News India vs South Africa

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

