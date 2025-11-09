Hasan Nawaz dropped from Pakistan squad after continued poor form

Pakistan's upcoming batter Hasan Nawaz was on Sunday released from the national one-day and T20 squads for the bilateral series against Sri Lanka and the Tri-series because of poor form.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Sunday that Hasan Nawaz has been told to go and play in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first class tournament.

The PCB said opener Fakhar Zaman will replace Hasan in the T20 squad for the Tri-series with Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe from November 17.

There will, however, be no replacement for Hasan in the ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting on November 11 in Rawalpindi as Abdul Samad is playing for the Pakistan Shaheens in the Asia Cup rising stars.