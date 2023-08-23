Heath Streak is still alive! Ex-Zimbabwe pacer Olonga deletes his tweet

Zimbabwe legend Heath Streak is still alive. The rumours of his demise was doing the rounds on social media platform X, formerly Twitter since morning (August 23). Former Zimbabwe pacer Henry Olonga was the first to tweet about Streak's demise, which turned out to be wrong. He later deleted his tweet.
Henry Olonga tweet on Heath Streak demise. Photo: Screenshot from Olonga tweet
Streak led Zimbabwe between 2000 and 2004. He played 65 Test and 189 ODIs for his country.
He is the only player from Zimbabwe to take 100 Test wickets.
The former Zimbabwe all-rounder made his international debut in 1993. He went wicketless in his debut Test match but claimed eight wickets in his second Test at Rawalpindi.
He retired in 2005 and took the English county club Warwickshire's captaincy for a two-year contract in 2006. However, his tenure was cut short due to personal form issues.
Streak joined the rebel league Indian Cricket League (ICL) in 2007. Heath Streak stats
| Format
| Matches
| Innings
| NO
| Runs
| HS
| Avg
| SR
| 100
| 200
| 50
| 4s
| 6s
| Test
| 65
| 107
| 18
| 1990
| 127
| 22.36
| 37.06
| 1
| 0
| 11
| 212
| 12
| ODI
| 189
| 159
| 55
| 2943
| 79
| 28.3
| 73.43
| 0
| 0
| 13
| 203
| 48
|
| Fomat
| Matches
| Innings
| Balls
| Runs
| Wkts
| BBI
| BBM
| Econ
| Avg
| SR
| 5W
| 10W
| Test
| 65
| 102
| 13559
| 6079
| 216
| 6 for 73
| 9 for 72
| 2.7
| 28.1
| 62.8
| 7
| 0
| ODI
| 189
| 185
| 9468
| 7129
| 239
| 5 for 32
| 5 for 32
| 4.5
| 29.8
| 39.6
| 1
| 0
Heath Streak records
Most wickets (82) on a single ground, Harare Sports Club.
Only Zimbabwean player to score 1000-plus runs and 100 wickets in Tests.
2943: 4th player with the most runs in ODIs without scoring a century. His highest score in ODI is 79 not out.
Heath Streak's coaching career
After his cricketing career, Streak took up various coaching jobs. He coached national teams of Zimbabwe, Scotland, Bangladesh, and franchisees, Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders, of the Indian Premier League.
Heath Streak controversy
Steak was appointed as Zimbabwe's head coach in 2016.
Before the 2019 World Cup qualifiers, Streak and his coaching staff took a pay cut to ensure players got their full wages.
However, Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, and thus Streak was sacked by the Zimbabwe cricket board.
In 2021, ICC banned Heath Streak from all forms of international cricket for eight years after he was found on the wrong side in a match-fixing scandal.
According to a Reuters report, the games under scanner included several international matches in 2018 as well as matches in T20 leagues in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
Streak admitted five breaches of ICC's anti-corruption code and agreed with the sanction.