Heath Streak is still alive! Ex-Zimbabwe pacer Olonga deletes his tweet

Former Zimbabwe pacer Henry Olonga was the first to tweet about Streak's demise, which turned out to be wrong. He later deleted his tweet.

Heath Streak

Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 11:12 AM IST
Zimbabwe legend Heath Streak is still alive. The rumours of his demise was doing the rounds on social media platform X, formerly Twitter since morning (August 23). Former Zimbabwe pacer Henry Olonga was the first to tweet about Streak's demise, which turned out to be wrong. He later deleted his tweet.

Henry Olonga tweet on Heath Streak demise. Photo: Screenshot from Olonga tweet

Streak led Zimbabwe between 2000 and 2004. He played 65 Test and 189 ODIs for his country. 

He is the only player from Zimbabwe to take 100 Test wickets. 

The former Zimbabwe all-rounder made his international debut in 1993. He went wicketless in his debut Test match but claimed eight wickets in his second Test at Rawalpindi. 

He retired in 2005 and took the English county club Warwickshire's captaincy for a two-year contract in 2006. However, his tenure was cut short due to personal form issues. 

Streak joined the rebel league Indian Cricket League (ICL) in 2007. 

Heath Streak stats

Batting Career Summary
Format Matches Innings NO Runs HS Avg SR 100 200 50 4s 6s Test 65 107 18 1990 127 22.36 37.06 1 0 11 212 12 ODI 189 159 55 2943 79 28.3 73.43 0 0 13 203 48
Bowling Career Summary
Fomat Matches Innings Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Econ Avg SR 5W 10W Test 65 102 13559 6079 216 6 for 73 9 for 72 2.7 28.1 62.8 7 0 ODI 189 185 9468 7129 239 5 for 32 5 for 32 4.5 29.8 39.6 1 0

Heath Streak records

Most wickets (82) on a single ground, Harare Sports Club.

Only Zimbabwean player to score 1000-plus runs and 100 wickets in Tests.

2943: 4th player with the most runs in ODIs without scoring a century. His highest score in ODI is 79 not out.

Heath Streak's coaching career

After his cricketing career, Streak took up various coaching jobs. He coached national teams of Zimbabwe, Scotland, Bangladesh, and franchisees, Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders, of the Indian Premier League.

Heath Streak controversy

Steak was appointed as Zimbabwe's head coach in 2016. 

Before the 2019 World Cup qualifiers, Streak and his coaching staff took a pay cut to ensure players got their full wages.

However, Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, and thus Streak was sacked by the Zimbabwe cricket board.

In 2021, ICC banned Heath Streak from all forms of international cricket for eight years after he was found on the wrong side in a match-fixing scandal.

According to a Reuters report, the games under scanner included several international matches in 2018 as well as matches in T20 leagues in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. 

Streak admitted five breaches of ICC's anti-corruption code and agreed with the sanction.

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 9:07 AM IST

