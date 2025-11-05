Heaven Premier League: How players, umpires were left stranded in Kashmir

The Indian Heaven’s Premier League (IHPL) was launched with much fanfare in Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium, promising to unite cricket, entertainment, and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. The privately run tournament, reportedly backed by an organisation called Yuva Society Mohali, roped in big international names like Chris Gayle, Jesse Ryder, Richard Levi, and Thisara Perera, alongside Indian domestic players such as Praveen Kumar and Ishwar Pandey. For several days, matches went on as planned. But behind the scenes, the glitter was fading fast.

Payments Stop and Panic Spreads

By the tenth day of the event, on November 2, players realised they hadn’t been paid. Growing unease turned to panic when organisers stopped responding to calls. Hotel staff in Srinagar refused to let the players check out, citing unpaid bills amounting to over ₹51 lakh.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 4th T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings Some overseas players, including Gayle and Ryder, had already flown out, but for others, confusion reigned. “Between 11:30 am and 5:30 pm, no players or officials were allowed to leave,” said Ishwar Pandey, who described scenes of frustration and disbelief among participants. Empty Stands and Broken Promises According to an Indian Express report, it was revealed that the league had struggled with poor attendance. Despite signing international stars to attract crowds, the organisers found it financially unviable. When spectators didn’t turn up in expected numbers, the financial structure of the league began to collapse. As funds dried up, players stopped receiving payments, and eventually refused to play.

Attempts by organisers to skip group matches and directly stage semi-finals were met with resistance from unpaid players who demanded dues first. The Aftermath: Anger and Accountability As the organisers allegedly fled the city, chaos engulfed the tournament. Match officials, commentators, and hotel staff were all left unpaid. Reports claim that only a fraction of the promised amount, as little as 10%, reached the players. The fallout was swift: Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) removed Ashu Dani, a coordinator linked to the event, from his post amid controversy over his involvement. A Lesson for Indian Cricket