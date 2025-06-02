Heinrich Klaasen announces his retirement from international cricket

Heinrich Klaasen made his international debut in a One Day International against India in Cape Town in February 2018, instantly catching attention with his solid technique against spin bowling.

Over the past four years, he has evolved into one of the most powerful strikers in the middle order for both ODIs and T20s, gaining a reputation as a highly valuable player in T20 leagues across the globe.

The major reason for this decision is to spend more time with his family. “I look forward to spending more time with my family as this decision will allow me to do so,” he further added.