Heinrich Klaasen announces his retirement from international cricket

Klaasen scored 2,141 ODI runs, 1,000 T20I runs, and 104 Test runs, including 4 international centuries for South Africa over the years.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has announced his retirement from international cricket. The news comes as a surprise for cricket fans who loved to watch Klaasen's fiery knocks in the South African shirt.  Klaasen scored 2,141 ODI runs, 1,000 T20I runs, and 104 Test runs, including 4 international centuries for South Africa over the years. 
Klaasen took to his social media account to make the announcement. “It is a sad day for me as I announce that I have decided to step away from international cricket,” Klaasen posted on Instagram.
 
“It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future,” he added. 
 
The major reason for this decision is to spend more time with his family. “I look forward to spending more time with my family as this decision will allow me to do so,” he further added. 
Heinrich Klaasen made his international debut in a One Day International against India in Cape Town in February 2018, instantly catching attention with his solid technique against spin bowling.
 
Over the past four years, he has evolved into one of the most powerful strikers in the middle order for both ODIs and T20s, gaining a reputation as a highly valuable player in T20 leagues across the globe.
 

Topics :South Africa cricket teamCricket

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

