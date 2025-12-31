Henry to Santner: Check the full list of top wicket-takers in ODIs in 2025

ALSO READ: Gill to Brook: Check the full list of top run-scorers in Tests in 2025 From the Champions Trophy 2025 to many thrilling bilateral series finishes, cricket fans witnessed some of the best ODI matches in recent years. While the number of ODIs in 2025 was comparatively lower than Tests and T20Is, the excitement was on par with both. Notably, once again, despite batters taking much of the glory, it was the bowlers who proved crucial for their sides on multiple occasions. From New Zealand’s Matt Henry to England’s Adil Rashid, these bowlers stepped up at the right time to hand their teams crucial wins. In this article, we take a look at some such bowlers who turned the tide of games on their own in ODIs in 2025. Take a look.

Full list of top wicket-takers in ODIs in 2025: Player Team Mat Inns Wkts BBI MJ Henry NZ 13 13 31 5/42 BM Scholtz NAM 11 11 30 5/22 AU Rashid ENG 15 15 30 4/63 JNT Seales WI 12 11 27 6/18 MJ Santner NZ 17 17 25 3/41 Harmeet Singh USA 12 11 23 6/27 AM Fernando SL 12 12 23 4/35 Shakeel Ahmed OMA 8 8 22 4/25 JA Duffy NZ 11 11 21 3/35 SN Netravalkar USA 11 11 20 4/33 Milind Kumar USA 12 12 20 5/66 Harshit Rana IND 11 11 19 4/41 K Klein NED 10 9 19 4/41 PA van Meekeren NED 11 10 19 4/58 B McMullen SCOT 11 10 19 4/41 Kuldeep Yadav IND 11 11 19 4/41 L Ngidi SA 13 13 19 5/41 JJ Smit NAM 11 11 18 4/46 PW Hasaranga SL 10 10 18 4/10 JC Archer ENG 9 9 18 4/18

Matt Henry (New Zealand) Matt Henry took 31 wickets in 13 ODI innings in 2025, playing 13 matches. His best bowling in an innings was 5/42, averaging 18.58. Henry bowled at an economy rate of 5.16 and a strike rate of 21.58 balls per wicket. He claimed three four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul, leading New Zealand’s ODI wicket count in 2025. Bernard Scholtz (Namibia) Bernard Scholtz picked 30 wickets in 11 ODI innings across 11 matches. His best return was 5/22, averaging 10.33. Scholtz delivered with an economy rate of 3.10 and a strike rate of 20.00 balls per wicket. He claimed two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul, dominating for Namibia in 2025 ODIs.

Adil Rashid (England) Adil Rashid took 30 wickets in 15 ODI innings across 15 matches. His best figures were 4/63, averaging 23.63. Rashid maintained an economy rate of 5.87 and a strike rate of 24.13 balls per wicket. He claimed two four-wicket hauls, without a five-for, steering England’s spin attack in 2025 ODIs. Jayden Seales (West Indies) Jayden Seales claimed 27 wickets in 11 ODI innings across 12 matches. His best bowling was 6/18, averaging 18.14. Seales bowled at an economy rate of 5.75 and a strike rate of 18.92 balls per wicket. He recorded one four-wicket haul and one five-wicket haul, headlining West Indies’ ODI pace returns in 2025.

Mitchell Josef Santner (New Zealand) Mitchell Santner took 25 wickets in 17 ODI innings, playing 17 matches. His best return was 3/41, averaging 26.84. Santner delivered at an economy rate of 4.57 and a strike rate of 35.20 balls per wicket. He did not record a four- or five-wicket haul, providing containment for New Zealand in 2025 ODIs. Harmeet Singh (United States) Harmeet Singh grabbed 23 wickets in 11 ODI innings across 12 matches. His best bowling was 6/27, averaging 16.21. Singh bowled at an economy rate of 3.79 and a strike rate of 25.60 balls per wicket. He claimed one five-wicket haul, without a four-for, leading the USA’s ODI breakthroughs in 2025.

Asitha Madusanka Fernando (Sri Lanka) Asitha Fernando took 23 wickets in 12 ODI innings across 12 matches. His best figures were 4/35, averaging 21.30. Fernando bowled at an economy rate of 5.61 and a strike rate of 22.78 balls per wicket. He recorded one four-wicket haul, without a five-for, leading Sri Lanka’s seam wickets in 2025 ODIs. Shakeel Ahmed (Oman) Shakeel Ahmed claimed 22 wickets in eight ODI innings across eight matches. His best return was 4/25, averaging 11.31. Ahmed bowled at an economy rate of 3.29 and a strike rate of 20.63 balls per wicket. He picked two four-wicket hauls, without a five-for, dominating Oman’s ODI spells in 2025.