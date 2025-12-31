Karanbir to Abhishek: Check full list of top run-scorers in T20Is in 2025

ALSO READ: Root to Kohli: Check the full list of top run scorers in ODIs in 2025 T20 cricket in recent years has become the most played format of the game, be it franchise cricket or international T20s, which have taken top priority for every team. The year 2025 was no different, as once again the highest number of matches per format played by any team was in T20 cricket. One of the biggest reasons for the popularity of T20 cricket is high-scoring matches. In this article, we will take a look at the batters who ruled the T20I format in 2025. Notably, the top positions on the list are occupied by players from associate nations who play almost all their matches in the 20-over format. Now, without further delay, let’s check who led the batting attack in T20Is this year.

Full list of top run-scorers in T20Is in 2025: Player Team Mat Runs HS Ave 100 50 Karanbir Singh AUT 32 1488 115 51.31 2 13 Fiaz Ahmed BHR 40 1251 105* 50.04 1 7 P Kurup BHR 39 1037 73* 31.42 0 6 Bilal Zalmai AUT 36 1008 79* 31.5 0 9 Asif Ali BHR 32 955 100* 35.37 1 7 BJ Bennett ZIM 25 936 111 37.44 1 6 Abhishek Sharma IND 21 859 135 42.95 1 5 Anshuman Rath HKG 21 814 100* 40.7 1 5 Tanzid Hasan BAN 27 775 89 32.29 0 8 Sahibzada Farhan PAK 26 771 80* 30.84 0 7 Sohail Ahmed BHR 32 755 76* 62.91 0 5 Virandeep Singh MAS 27 739 93* 41.05 0 7 Muhammad Waseem UAE 22 669 84 30.4 0 5 DK Kesuma INA 40 669 115* 22.3 1 2 GA Priandana INA 34 667 78* 26.68 0 3 A Sharafu UAE 21 664 86 36.88 0 6 Sami Sohail MWI 20 641 96* 33.73 0 4 Litton Das BAN 25 635 76 27.6 0 5 J Baker CAY 14 628 94 52.33 0 7 P Nissanka SL 18 625 107 36.76 1 4

Karanbir Singh (Austria) Karanbir Singh scored 1,488 runs in 32 T20I innings, staying not out three times. His highest score was 115, averaging 51.31 at a strike rate of 174.85. He faced 851 balls, hit two centuries and 13 fifties, and recorded two ducks. Singh struck 127 fours and 122 sixes, leading the boundary and six counts among top T20I run-scorers in 2025. Fiaz Ahmed (Bahrain) Fiaz Ahmed made 1,251 runs in 37 T20I innings, remaining not out 12 times. His top score was 105*, averaging 50.04 at a strike rate of 133.08. He faced 940 deliveries, hit one century and seven fifties, and recorded two ducks. Ahmed played 40 matches, striking 86 fours and 69 sixes for Bahrain in 2025.

Pranay Kurup (Bahrain) Pranay Kurup scored 1,037 runs in 38 innings, not out five times. His highest score was 73*, averaging 31.42 at a strike rate of 114.45. Across 39 matches, he hit six fifties and recorded two ducks. Kurup faced 906 balls, struck 114 fours and 27 sixes, providing steady accumulation for Bahrain in 2025 T20Is. Bilal Zalmai (Austria) Bilal Zalmai made 1,008 runs in 35 innings, staying not out three times. His best score was 79*, averaging 31.50 at a strike rate of 155.07. Zalmai played 36 matches, hit nine fifties, and recorded two ducks. He faced 650 balls, striking 103 fours and 57 sixes, driving middle-order impact for Austria in 2025.

Asif Ali (Bahrain) Asif Ali scored 955 runs in 30 innings, not out three times. His highest score was 100*, averaging 35.37 at a strike rate of 151.82. Ali played 32 matches, hit one century and seven fifties, and recorded three ducks. He faced 629 deliveries, striking 89 fours and 56 sixes for Bahrain in 2025. Brian John Bennett (Zimbabwe) Brian John Bennett made 936 runs in 25 T20I innings without a not-out. His top score was 111, averaging 37.44 at a strike rate of 147.86. Bennett played 25 matches, hit one century and six fifties, and did not record a duck. He faced 633 balls, striking 109 fours and 26 sixes for Zimbabwe in 2025.

Abhishek Sharma (India) Abhishek Sharma scored 859 runs in 21 innings, not out once. His highest score was 135, averaging 42.95 at a strike rate of 193.46. Sharma played 21 matches, hit one century and five fifties, and did not record a duck. He faced 444 deliveries, striking 85 fours and 54 sixes, leading India’s T20I impact phase in 2025. Anshuman Rath (Hong Kong) Anshuman Rath made 814 runs in 21 innings, staying not out three times. His best score was 100*, averaging 40.70 at a strike rate of 135.44. Rath played 21 matches, hit one century and five fifties, and recorded one duck. He faced 601 balls, striking 84 fours and 18 sixes for Hong Kong in 2025.