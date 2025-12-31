Root to Kohli: Check the full list of top run scorers in ODIs in 2025

The year 2025 proved to be a roller-coaster for every cricket-playing nation, with no team managing to dominate across formats throughout the season. India began on a high with a memorable Champions Trophy triumph but later faltered in the away series against Australia — a pattern that reflected in several other top teams as well.

ALSO READ: Deepti becomes highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is; check the full list Amid the fluctuating team performances, a few individual batters stood out with their remarkable consistency. In an era where run-scoring often dictates results, these players delivered with both volume and reliability, keeping their sides competitive in every contest. In this article, we look at the top run-getters of 2025 — the players who not only outperformed opponents but did so consistently across all fronts.

Check full list of top run-getters in ODIs in 2025: Player Team Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 DJ Mitchell NZ 17 16 761 119 54.35 86.18 1 6 HG Munsey SCOT 11 11 735 191 73.5 107.45 2 5 MP Breetzke SA 12 12 706 150 64.18 96.71 1 6 SD Hope WI 15 15 670 120* 55.83 98.82 2 4 Agha Salman PAK 17 16 667 134 47.64 93.28 2 3 Milind Kumar USA 12 12 652 123* 81.5 99.23 2 5 V Kohli IND 13 13 651 135 65.1 96.15 3 4 RG Sharma IND 14 14 650 121* 50 100.46 2 4 R Ravindra NZ 14 14 604 112 43.14 106.9 2 3 KU Carty WI 15 15 593 170 39.53 76.91 3 0 Mohammad Rizwan PAK 17 17 569 122* 43.76 72.57 1 4 Babar Azam PAK 17 17 544 102* 34 77.16 1 3 BM Duckett ENG 15 15 537 165 35.8 105.7 1 3 SR Mukkamalla USA 12 12 533 137* 48.45 77.58 1 3 BKG Mendis SL 13 13 500 124 38.46 93.28 2 2 SS Iyer IND 11 10 496 79 49.6 89.53 0 5 KIC Asalanka SL 12 12 494 127 44.9 91.65 2 3 Shubman Gill IND 11 11 490 112 49 88.76 2 2 HC Brook ENG 15 15 451 135 32.21 98.04 1 1

Joe Root (England) Joe Root scored 808 runs in 15 ODI innings in 2025, staying not out once. His highest score was 166*, averaging 57.71 at a strike rate of 95.50. Root faced 846 balls, hit three centuries and four fifties, without recording a duck. He struck 75 fours and four sixes, anchoring England’s batting across all 15 matches he played. Daryl Mitchell(New Zealand) Daryl Mitchell made 761 runs in 16 ODI innings, remaining not out twice. His top score was 119, averaging 54.35 with a strike rate of 86.18. Mitchell faced 883 deliveries, scoring one century and six fifties. He hit 57 fours and 19 sixes, playing 17 matches while providing middle-order stability for New Zealand in 2025.

George Munsey(Scotland) George Munsey amassed 735 runs in 11 innings, not out once. His highest was 191, averaging 73.50 at a strike rate of 107.45. Munsey hit two hundreds, five fifties, and one duck in 11 matches. He faced 684 balls, smashed 67 fours and 34 sixes, leading Scotland’s scoring rate and boundary count in ODI cricket in 2025. Matthew Breetzke (South Africa) Matthew Breetzke scored 706 runs in 12 ODI innings, remaining not out once. His best was 150, averaging 64.18 at a strike rate of 96.71. Across 12 matches, he hit one century and six fifties, facing 730 balls. Breetzke struck 60 fours and 17 sixes, delivering consistent top-order returns for South Africa in 2025.

Shai Hope (West Indies) Shai Hope made 670 runs in 15 innings, staying not out thrice. His top score was 120*, averaging 55.83 at a strike rate of 98.82. Hope played 15 matches, faced 678 deliveries, hit two hundreds and four fifties, with one duck. He struck 61 fours and 18 sixes, leading West Indies’ accumulation in ODIs during 2025. Agha Salman (Pakistan) Agha Salman scored 667 runs in 16 innings, not out twice. His highest was 134, averaging 47.64 at a strike rate of 93.28. He played 17 ODIs, faced 715 balls, hit two centuries and three fifties, without a duck. Salman struck 60 fours and eight sixes, contributing key top- and middle-order runs for Pakistan in 2025.

Milind Kumar (USA) Milind Kumar made 652 runs in 12 innings, remaining not out four times. His best was 123*, averaging 81.50 at a strike rate of 99.23. Milind played 12 matches, faced 657 deliveries, hit two centuries and five fifties, without a duck. He struck 58 fours and 16 sixes, leading the USA’s 2025 ODI run chart. Virat Kohli (India) Virat Kohli scored 651 runs in 13 innings, not out three times. His top score was 135, averaging 65.10 at a strike rate of 96.15. Kohli played 13 ODIs, faced 677 balls, hit three hundreds and four fifties, including two ducks. He struck 54 fours and 13 sixes, driving India’s key ODI totals in 2025.