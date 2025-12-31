Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gill to Brook: Check the full list of top run-scorers in Tests in 2025

Gill to Brook: Check the full list of top run-scorers in Tests in 2025

A key reason for Test cricket's enduring appeal is the art of constructing an innings, where scoring isn't about momentary bursts but sustained excellence

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

In the modern cricketing landscape, Test cricket continues to hold its legacy even as T20 dominates viewership and scheduling trends. Despite the rise of shorter formats, the longest version remains the ultimate examination of technique, patience and temperament. The year 2025 saw international teams play a packed calendar, but even within this fast-moving era, Test cricket delivered some of the most compelling narratives—where batters had to grind, absorb pressure and score the hardest runs of the season.
 
A key reason for Test cricket’s enduring appeal is the art of constructing an innings, where scoring isn’t about momentary bursts but sustained excellence. The 2025 season once again proved that teams with stable batting cores gained a competitive edge, particularly on tours where conditions demanded adaptability. But who are the batters who led their teams by scoring heaps of runs this season? Let’s take a look. 
 

Full list of top run-scorers in Tests in 2025:

Player Team Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100 50
Shubman Gill IND 9 16 983 269 70.21 5 1
TM Head AUS 11 21 817 170 40.85 2 3
KL Rahul IND 10 19 813 1676 45.16 3 0
Joe Root ENG 10 18 805 150 50.31 4 1
Harry Brook ENG 10 18 771 158 45.35 2 4
Alex Carey AUS 11 17 767 156 47.93 2 4
Ravindra Jadeja IND 10 17 764 107* 63.66 2 6
Yashasvi Jaiswal IND 10 19 745 175 39.21 3 3
Ben Duckett ENG 10 18 735 149 40.83 2 3
Devon Conway NZ 5 9 697 227 87.12 3 2
Zak Crawley ENG 10 18 670 124 37.22 1 5
W Smith AUS 9 16 651 141 50.07 2 3
Sean Williams ZIM 8 16 648 137 43.2 1 4
Rishabh Pant IND 7 13 629 134 48.38 2 4
Usman Khawaja AUS 10 18 614 232 36.11 1 1
Ollie Pope ENG 9 16 602 171 37.62 2 1
Jamie Smith ENG 10 18 577 184* 41.21 1 3
Ryan Rickelton SA 6 11 540 259 54 1 1
 
Shubman Gill (India) 

Shubman Gill scored 983 runs in 16 Test innings in 2025, staying not out twice. His highest score was 269, averaging 70.21 at a strike rate of 63.70. Gill played nine matches, hitting five centuries and one fifty, without a duck. He faced 1,543 balls, striking 112 fours and 15 sixes, dominating long innings for India through 2025.
 
Travis Head (Australia) 
Travis Head made 817 runs in 21 Test innings, staying not out once. His top score was 170, averaging 40.85 at a strike rate of 79.39. Head played 11 matches, hitting two centuries and three fifties, without a duck. He faced 1,029 balls, striking 97 fours and nine sixes, providing brisk scoring for Australia in 2025 Tests.
 
KL Rahul (India) 
KL Rahul scored 813 runs in 19 Test innings, staying not out once. His highest score was 176, averaging 45.16. Rahul played 10 matches, hitting three centuries and three fifties, without a duck. He faced 1,676 balls, striking 100 fours and four sixes, contributing key top-order totals for India in 2025 Tests.
 
Joe Root (England) 
Joe Root made 805 runs in 18 Test innings, staying not out twice. His best score was 150, averaging 50.31 at a strike rate of 57.70. Root played 10 matches, hitting four centuries and one fifty, including two ducks. He faced 1,395 balls, striking 82 fours and one six, anchoring England’s 2025 Test batting.
 
Harry Brook (England) 
Harry Brook scored 771 runs in 18 innings, staying not out once. His top score was 158, averaging 45.35 at a strike rate of 82.54. Brook played 10 Tests, hitting two centuries and four fifties, including two ducks. He faced 934 balls, striking 82 fours and 14 sixes, delivering middle-order impact for England in 2025.
 
Alex Carey (Australia) 
Alex Carey made 767 runs in 17 Test innings, staying not out once. His highest score was 156, averaging 47.93. Carey played 11 matches, hitting two centuries and four fifties, with one duck. He faced 1,010 balls, striking 78 fours and seven sixes, providing key lower-middle-order runs for Australia in 2025 Tests.
 
Ravindra Jadeja (India) 
Ravindra Jadeja scored 764 runs in 17 Test innings, staying not out five times. His best was 107*, averaging 63.66 at a strike rate of 53.46. Jadeja played 10 matches, hitting two centuries and six fifties, without a duck. He faced 1,429 balls, striking 73 fours and 13 sixes for India in 2025 Tests.
 
Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) 
Yashasvi Jaiswal made 745 runs in 19 Test innings without a not-out. His top score was 175, averaging 39.21 at a strike rate of 66.16. Jaiswal played 10 matches, hitting three centuries and three fifties, including three ducks. He faced 1,126 balls, striking 110 fours and six sixes for India in 2025.
 
Ben Duckett (England)
 
Ben Duckett scored 735 runs in 18 Test innings without a not-out. His highest score was 149, averaging 40.83 at a strike rate of 88.23. Duckett played 10 matches, hitting two centuries and three fifties, including two ducks. He faced 833 balls, striking 100 fours and six sixes for England in 2025 Tests.
 
Devon Conway (New Zealand)
 
Devon Conway made 697 runs in nine Test innings, staying not out once. His best score was 227, averaging 87.12 at a strike rate of 61.30. Conway played five matches, hitting three centuries and two fifties, without a duck. He faced 1,137 balls, striking 84 fours and 18 sixes for New Zealand in 2025 Tests.

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

